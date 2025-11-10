Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Receipts game show season 3 featuring Terrence J, host Lala Milan and Lady London Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

REVOLT's game show "Receipts," presented by Walmart, is back to continue spotlighting and supporting Black culture and excellence.

Comedian and media personality LaLa Milan has returned to host Season 3 of the rapid-fire competition. In each episode, contestants aim to identify the mystery side-gig of celebrity guests by reviewing their shopping receipts, which contain key items that helped them maintain their hustle while in school. The first two episodes of the season centered around celebrating the lifestyles of HBCU students nationwide.

What should viewers expect? Contestants will first answer fill-in-the-blank trivia in "Speedy Checkout" to set the HBCU scene and begin unlocking receipt items. Then, in "Fact or Cap," the guests share habits and players guess whether they are true or false. The next game is called "Staying Up," which features two quickfire mini rounds: "Side Hustle Showdown" and "Stay Up Survival Kit.” The former gives the rivals 15 seconds to list as many legitimate side-gigs as possible, while the latter permits the same allotted time to name late-night study essentials scholars would actually add to a Walmart cart. "I Got Receipts" offers multiple-choice questions related to items on the Walmart receipt. Each correct response adds a new piece of the puzzle to the receipt, and an unexpected twist asks gamers to spot the odd item for bonus points.

Episode 1: FAMU vs. Morris Brown with Lady London

In the first episode of the new season, Florida A&M University student Tatiana Bell went head-to-head with Morris Brown College's Storm Smith, also known as DJ Storm, to uncover Lady London's secret grind when she attended Howard University. Bell is a marketing major who cultivated a community by sharing her college journey at an HBCU, which afforded her opportunities, including attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. A DJ since the age of 3, Smith comes from a lineage of disc jockeys who inspired his love for the craft.

“Speedy Checkout” set the scene with quick cultural cues. Bell correctly expanded “AUC” to Atlanta University Center, linked “napkins” to the glove compartment because college students collect them from every food run, and named “a charger” as the essential for long nights. A Howard University clue tipped the players and viewers that Lady London would be the special guest. After making her grand entrance, she talked about her time at Howard.

"I was a little crazy back in college, but I was a good time," the musician told Milan before sharing that she was "very recluse, stayed with my people, very involved on campus, and I think it's all the same now."

The New York native greeted the scholars and teased that her real venture "is not on the internet" ahead of the second game, "Fact or Cap." The "Yea Yea" artist fired off shopping habits while contestants sorted truth from fiction. Bell kept her lead at the end of the round.

The next game, "Staying Up," kept the momentum going. Bell rattled off "styling, beauty services, campaign work, and seamstress" gigs. Storm countered her with "cooking, video and photography, graphic design, streaming, DJing, hosting, and party promotion." Lady London awarded both 10 points. In "Stay Up Survival Kit," Smith loaded a study cart with water, coffee, AirPods, a laptop, and basics while Bell built a cozy late-night lineup with an energy drink, a candle, a notebook, a journal, slippers, and snacks. They earned 10 points each, per Lady London's ruling.

"I Got Receipts" narrowed the playing field by tying multiple-choice questions to items on the Walmart receipt. Standout items included shea butter, an extension cord, and lip gloss. In an unexpected twist, the gamers were asked to spot an odd item, which led Bell to clock "vacuum" and earn 40 bonus points.

For the final guess, the board included DJing campus parties, event hosting and promotion, event planning and decorating, photo booth and backdrop, and tutoring. Bell and Smith were split between tutor and host, but Lady London revealed the answer. She was an event planner and decorator in college, stacking "a little side coin" by keeping functions on point. Bell won the episode and a $1,000 Walmart gift card, which Smith also received, along with specialized stay-up kits.

Episode 2: Clark Atlanta vs. Morehouse with Terrence J

In the second episode, Christina Childress of Clark Atlanta University faced Jordan Phillips of Morehouse College to trace North Carolina A&T University alumnus Terrence J’s hustle as an undergraduate. Childress, a mass media arts major from Memphis, runs C3 Graphics across design, photography, and video, and serves as a student leader at CAU. Phillips is the owner of JP Visuals Media Company and splits his time between class and assignments behind the lens.

During the first game, "Speedy Checkout," a fun fact about North Carolina A&T University being the most attended HBCU by enrollment was shared. Essential college items like extra barbecue sauce for cookouts and laptops were mentioned, followed by a “106 & Park” citing that suggested Terrence J could be the celebrity guest.

He opened up about how his HBCU experience was "nothing but great energy" and "good times."

"The classes were amazing, but the yard was full of life. Homecoming, the weekend parties … It was amazing," Terrence disclosed to Milan before noting that he hosted everything possible to stay afloat as a collegian.

"Fact or Cap" covered campus habits and music-day rituals as Childress and Phillips sorted through what was true and what wasn't about the TV host. Childress took the round on speed and accuracy. "Staying Up" kept the pressure on. In the "Side Hustle Showdown" portion, Phillips listed "barbering, makeup, rideshare, food plates, nails," and more. Childress answered with "dog walking, food, hair, nails, makeup, photography, videography, shoe cleaning, and work study." Terrence J approved 10 points apiece.

"I Got Receipts" added clues to the board. The cart grew with a "shower caddy, a comb, a backpack, chocolate chip cookies, and a notebook." Both missed the shower caddy as the outlier on the producer's receipt. This led Terrence J to reveal that his college hustle was being a campus photographer. Childress won the episode, and both students walked away with a $1,000 Walmart gift card and stay-up kits.