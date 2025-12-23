Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Amber Riley, Luke James, Jabari Banks and Woody McClain appear on REVOLT’s game show Receipts Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As Christmas and New Year’s Day are approaching, the latest episodes of REVOLT’s hit game show “Receipts,” presented by Walmart, are all about the holiday season and traditions in African American households.

Returning as the hostess with the mostess and jokes along the way for Season 3 is comedian and influencer LaLa Milan. In the holiday edition of the TV series, celebrity guests will play several festive games: “Speedy Checkout,” “Fact or Cap,” “Last Minute Shopper: ‘Gift Grab’ and ‘Keep It or Gift It’,” “I Got Receipts,” and a bonus round called “Clocked It.” Each trivia face-off will highlight holiday habits and Black culture staples as they try to guess the identity of a holiday shopper tied to a hobby they enjoy.

Episode 3: Jabari Banks vs. Woody McClain

In this episode, two familiar faces, actors Jabari Banks and Woody McClain, step into the hot seat instead of a scripted role for a showdown to figure out what holiday shopper Rose enjoys doing in her recreational time.

“Speedy Checkout” kicks things off, loaded with tech and creator-friendly clues that hint the mystery shopper might be more into online worlds than crowded malls. Banks taps into his gamer side and jumps out front, while McClain leans into jokes and honesty, including that he will experience the holidays differently as a first-time dad to twin girls.

In “Fact or Cap,” Rose begins to reveal her hobby without giving away her whole story. The round runs through Black holiday beats like ugly sweater moments, card games that turn into tournaments, the sweet potato versus pumpkin pie divide, and playlists that range from gospel to R&B to trap. It’s less about getting every answer correct and more about seeing how aligned the guys are with her version of the season.

The “Last Minute Shopper” segment adds pressure with two quick games. In “Gift Grab,” Banks and McClain race the clock to name gifts under $25 from Walmart while time is running out. “Keep It or Gift It” asks them to guess whether Rose would keep or give specific items as gifts, covering everything from cozy clothes to self-care essentials and gadgets. The answers say as much about how they read her as they do about their own gifting style.

“I Got Receipts” puts all the clues on the table, tying multiple-choice questions to Rose’s actual Walmart receipt. A surprise bonus round called “Clocked It” asks them to spot the out-of-place item, turning the tension up just enough before their final guesses. When it is time to lock in her identity, all the gameplay pays off. Banks sticks with his instinct, and Rose ultimately reveals she is a gaming streamer who built a lane to create community for players who look like her.

“I've been a streamer for the past four years. I was always a gamer growing up, even though I never owned a PC or my own console,” she shared. “I would love watching gamers online. And in 2021, when I finally got a PC, I realized that a lot of those people that I had grown up watching didn't look a lot like me, and I wanted to try and make a community to game with that felt like family.”

Banks walks away with the holiday “Receipts” trophy, while Rose secures a $500 Walmart gift card.

Episode 4: Amber Riley vs. Luke James

Vocal powerhouse Amber Riley and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Luke James go head-to-head to uncover the mystery persona of holiday shopper Sue, a retired veteran and mom of three.

“Speedy Checkout” opens the show with quick fill-in-the-blank clues pulled from a Walmart holiday receipt. Beats earbuds, Christmas lights, a mixer, wrapping paper, tape, gel nail polish, a record player, and a cozy pajama set start painting a picture of someone who takes presentation, sound, and comfort seriously when it is time for family gatherings. Riley finds her rhythm early and jumps ahead on the scoreboard.

After the intro round, viewers get to know Sue, who describes the holidays in five words: family, food, festivity, faith, and fun. The board of possible identities appears, ranging from holiday decorator and gift wrapper to playlist curator, party host, and baker. “Fact or Cap” follows, where Sue quizzes the pair on holiday superstitions and traditions, from whether it is bad luck to leave decorations up after New Year’s Day to the real history behind mistletoe, candy canes, Black Santas, and classic songs. The game turns into a lighthearted check on how in tune they are with Black holiday culture.

“Last Minute Shopper” turns up the pressure. In “Gift Grab,” each contestant has 15 seconds to name solid stocking stuffers under $25 at Walmart. Sue helps decide whose list actually makes sense for real people, not just anything you can grab off a shelf. “Keep It or Gift It” then tests how well Riley and James can read Sue’s taste through a lineup of items under $25, like slippers, a button-front cardigan, a faux shearling hoodie, a massage gun, a mini slow cooker, and more.

“I Got Receipts” ties everything together with multiple-choice questions about Sue’s shopping habits that would appear on the receipt. A surprise bonus round, “Clocked It,” asks Riley and James to spot the one item that does not quite fit. Sue finally reveals that she is a professional gift wrapper and the creative force behind Wrap City LLC in Warner Robins, Georgia, turning ordinary packages into statement pieces all season long. Riley ultimately secures the win, and Sue leaves with a $500 Walmart gift card.