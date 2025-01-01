Image Image Credit K3 Marketing and Media Group (K3MMG) Image Alt Chanda Reynolds Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The vibes were aligned. The message was healing. And now the recognition is official. “Paging Dr. Chanda’s” powerful conversation with the one and only Keke Palmer is up for a Webby Award — and we’re calling on the whole community to cast their vote.

In case you haven’t tuned into the RPN podcast, Dr. Chanda Reynolds uses her background in psychology and ministry to discuss all things including Black mental health, faith, lifestyle, and buzzing topics in entertainment.

Tune in here.

Below, read about why this episode didn’t just deserve a listen — it deserves the win. Click here to cast your vote!

1. Keke kept it real, raw, and revolutionary

In the Webby-nominated episode, Keke Palmer doesn’t just talk about her new book “Master of Me” — she lays down real talk about identity, motherhood, and power. From navigating public opinion to embracing every evolving version of herself, Keke reminds us that softness and strength can exist in the same breath.

And because it’s Keke? She does it all with humor, heart, and a few quotables we’re still not over.

2. Dr. Chanda is shifting the culture — one convo at a time

Let’s be clear: “Paging Dr. Chanda” is more than a podcast. It’s a digital healing circle.

Hosted by psychologist and unapologetic truth-teller Dr. Chanda Reynolds, the show holds space for honest conversations at the intersection of mental health, faith, and culture. Whether she’s unpacking generational trauma or laughing through pop culture moments, Dr. Chanda helps us feel seen and supported.

Past episodes have tackled:

Black joy as resistance

Relationships and healing

The sacredness of therapy in Black communities

This isn’t just content — it’s care.

3. This nomination is a huge deal for Black mental health

Out of nearly 13,000 entries worldwide, “Paging Dr. Chanda” made the shortlist for Best Individual Episode in Health, Wellness, and Lifestyle — aka, a big deal. The Webby Awards are known as “the Internet’s highest honor” for a reason: past winners include Michelle Obama, Issa Rae, NASA, and Prince.

To see a faith-infused, culturally rooted mental health podcast getting global recognition? That’s not just a win for the show. That’s a win for:

Black women in media

Listeners on their healing journey

Every one of us who wants therapy that sounds, feels, and heals like us

4. A vote for Paging Dr. Chanda is a vote for all of us

The vibes were right. The conversation was powerful. And now it’s our turn to show up.

Here’s how to vote in under 60 seconds:

Go to vote.webbyawards.com Sign in with your email or Gmail Search “Paging Dr. Chanda” Click the nomination & vote Screenshot it, share it, tell a friend

Let’s bring this one home — for the culture, for the healing, and for the future of mental health storytelling.