Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rapsody, winner of Best Melodic Rap Performance for “3:AM”, poses in the press room during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rapsody has long been regarded as one of Hip Hop’s most precise and poetic voices, admired for her ability to balance razor-sharp lyricism with cultural commentary. Over the course of her career, she has earned a reputation as a rapper’s rapper and an artist dedicated to pushing language and storytelling forward. That commitment was rewarded when she took home her first Grammy Award at the 67th annual show in 2025, further cementing her status among the best of her generation. The win was a milestone not only for her career, but also for the continued recognition of women in Hip Hop who thrive on lyrical substance rather than commercial gimmicks.

In June 2025, she dropped her MADRAPS EP with Madlib, a project that arrived at the perfect moment. The two-song project is a bold, compact collection that highlights her technical skill while experimenting with tone and perspective. The tracks move seamlessly between playfulness and confrontation, showcasing her knack for bending words into double meanings and using ambiguity as a tool. For longtime fans, it was a reminder of why she’s considered one of the most skilled emcees working today. For newer listeners, it was an introduction to the wit and power of her voice.

As much as fans celebrate her artistry, Rapsody has also been the subject of curiosity, particularly around her personal life and sexuality. Rather than sidestep the speculation, she leaned into it on the EP. On the track “Daddy’s Girl,” she delivered the eyebrow-raising bar: “Wouldn’t top b**ches if I was bi.” When asked if she included the line to toy with her audience a bit or to keep them on edge, she replied: Both.

“People think they know me,” she explained. “I always like to throw one in. You think you know, but you don’t really know. Always keep you guessing. Also, say something to stir the [pot]. I like having fun with words like that and art like that.” It was quintessential Rapsody being layered, witty, and intentionally ambiguous.

Watch the full interview below.

PLRHGdFi

Her boldness didn’t stop there. Another lyric from the project drew attention when she referenced a certain controversial Chicago rapper, spitting, “Kanye, we do not f**k with no Hitler,” on the same track.

The bar immediately grabbed headlines, but Rapsody later revealed that calling him out like that wasn’t a premeditated decision.

“I was in the moment,” she admitted, recalling how inspiration sometimes flows unfiltered in the studio. She even shared advice she once received from T.I.: “When [you’re] in the booth creating, that’s what you are, and when you walk out of the booth, your mind may change.”

For Rapsody, the lyric wasn’t meant to erase her admiration for West, but to capture her complicated feelings in real time.

“I love Kanye,” she clarified. “I think he’s fearless, brilliant, and sometimes misunderstood. Sometimes he says things that may go too far to back up the intent he has behind it... So, it was a way for me to say I understand the things he’s saying, but some things are a little too far.”

It’s this combination of fearlessness and nuance that continues to set Rapsody apart. Whether she’s sparking debate with a single line or breaking down the complexity behind her words, her art remains as thought-provoking as it is skillful. With her Grammy win and the release of MADRAPS, Rapsody once again proved why her voice continues to be essential in Hip Hop’s ever-evolving landscape.