Rakim, a pillar in Hip Hop who has long solidified himself as one of the greatest emcees of all time, has officially kicked off his new venture into the financial technology (fintech) realm. On Monday (Jan. 27), he announced the debut of Notes, an innovative AI-powered platform designed to uplift rising creatives.

The application combines “music, money, and knowledge” to tackle key obstacles faced by fledgling talent. This includes offering education in financial literacy, entrepreneurial strategies, and tools to help them achieve economic independence while navigating the complexities of entertainment’s corporate landscape. This initiative intends to directly address the systemic exploitation prevalent in the industry and seeks to grant fair access to loans, credit connections, and other essential resources.

“Independent urban music artists and creators often struggle to gain financial stability despite their market impact,” Rakim explained in a press release before breaking down the platform’s mission. “With Notes, we’re building a community and lifestyle-driven platform that combines cultural connection, technology, and empowerment to give them the tools they need to thrive.” A standout feature of the platform is “Ask Ra,” an AI voice assistant utilizing the rap icon’s legendary voice to guide users through the industry’s many challenges.

To build up Notes even further, Rakim has also partnered with DIVINE, a seasoned entrepreneur and former recording artist in his own right. Adding to the conversation, Rakim’s longtime associate highlighted the importance of this forward-focused initiative. “The opportunity to partner with Rakim and build a platform like Notes, to empower and support artists and creators in the urban community who have been underserved and exploited for so long, is unprecedented,” he remarked.

Looking ahead, Notes is set to expand its features, integrating business banking, debit cards, peer-to-peer payment systems, and cryptocurrency solutions to increase engagement and deliver long-term value to its users. Those interested in taking part can join the waitlist for early access here.