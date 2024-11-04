Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quincy Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Quincy Jones, an iconic composer, producer, and arranger whose impact shaped the landscape of modern music, has died at the age of 91. A representative shared that he passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 3) at his Bel Air, CA home, surrounded by family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” read a statement from his loved ones on Monday (Nov. 4), via CNN. “He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly. We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.” He is survived by seven children, including actresses Rashida and Kidada Jones.

Throughout his prolific career, Quincy broke boundaries in a multitude of genres. His work included organizing the star-studded charity single “We Are the World.” In 1961, he shattered racial barriers within the entertainment industry when he became the first Black vice president of Mercury Records. His tenure included hits like Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party” and collaborations with stars like Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. The 1960s also saw Jones transition into scoring, beginning with the classic “In the Heat of the Night.” Later, he established his own label, Qwest, and continued working with an array of talent, including with Michael Jackson on the monumental Thriller.

In the decades that followed, Quincy continued to expand his influence, executive producing “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and founding the publication VIBE. Despite suffering a brain aneurysm in 1974, he maintained his zest for life and artistry. In a Facebook post, he reflected on that particular scare and recalled a preemptive memorial service attended by legends like Sidney Poitier and Sarah Vaughan. “It was special to see so many people there to celebrate what would’ve been my 41 years of life,” he shared.