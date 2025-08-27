Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quentin Miller performs onstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Quentin Miller’s name is often reduced to a footnote in Hip Hop history — the “ghostwriter” at the center of Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late controversy. It’s a narrative that has always been unfairly limiting. Long before and after that moment, Miller was carving out his own lane as a songwriter, collaborator, and artist with a distinct ear for melody and storytelling. His catalog proves he was never just a behind-the-scenes pen; he’s a voice that can command the mic, shape the sound of a crew, and bring out the best in those around him. And even the tragic loss of a limb hasn’t stopped his forward progression.

This list highlights 11 tracks that showcase Miller’s true range, from solo cuts that reveal his reflective side to collaborations with heavyweights like Hit-Boy, Gucci Mane, and DJ Drama. Together, they paint a portrait of an artist who deserved to be recognized for far more than whispered credits and controversy. These songs remind us that Quentin Miller isn’t just someone who helped shape moments in other people’s careers; he’s been building a legacy of his own.

1. Destiny (Freestyle) – Quentin Miller

“Destiny (Freestyle)” showed Miller reclaiming his narrative in the midst of the Drake and Pusha T feud. Instead of feeding into drama, he stressed resilience, artistry, and self-determination.

2. Bussin’ Moves – Hit-Boy feat. Pusha T and Quentin Miller

On “Bussin’ Moves,” Miller held his own alongside Pusha T and Hit-Boy, dropping clever wordplay and repping his crew. It was a reminder that he thrives in high-caliber company, not just in the shadows.

3. Potential – Quentin Miller

On “Potential,” Miller rapped with both swagger and frustration, calling out imitators while flexing his own lane. Backed by Wheezy and C4Bombs, the track captured his mix of confidence and hunger during a pivotal early moment.

4. Win, Lose or Draw – Gucci Mane feat. Quentin Miller

On “Win, Lose or Draw” from Gucci Mane’s So Icy Gang: The ReUp, Miller delivered a sharp hook and verse that balanced perseverance with reflection. He shined on the 1017 stage without being overshadowed!

5. Lies (What I Live) – Quentin Miller

“Lies (What I Live)” found Miller rejecting industry facades in favor of authenticity (it may have also been a response to Meek Mill). He rapped about responsibility, family, and survival, offering a glimpse of the grounded artist behind the headlines.

6. Go Off – Surf Club feat. Chase N. Cashe, Travis Scott, and Quentin Miller

On “Go Off,” Miller joined Chase N. Cashe, Travis Scott, and Hit-Boy, slipping in a confident verse about family and ambition. His presence alongside stars showed he could match energy in big-label circles without losing his identity.

7. Don’t Walk Away – Dom Kennedy feat. Quentin Miller

On “Don’t Walk Away,” Miller traded verses with Dom Kennedy over Hit-Boy’s smooth production. His clever references and confident delivery matched a West Coast veteran bar for bar while keeping the Atlanta edge intact.

8. Cease and Desist – Quentin Miller

Perceived by many to be a Drake diss, the Samiyam-produced “Cease and Desist” captured Miller’s frustration with being underestimated after penning hits for others. Balancing sharp bars with weary reflection, he staked his claim as an independent artist refusing to be boxed in.

9. Half – Quentin Miller feat. Vic Mensa

On “Half,” Miller connected with Vic Mensa for a woozy, flex-heavy standout from Hey! Thanks a Lot 3. Their verses bounced between humor and boasting, with Miller comfortably trading energy alongside one of Chicago’s sharpest lyricists.

10. Expression 3 – Quentin Miller

Miller’s “Expression 3” saw him confronting change, self-doubt, and perseverance after his rise into the spotlight. Over Nick Miles’ moody backdrop, he captured the emotional weight of his journey.

11. In The Hills – Half-A-Mil

On “In The Hills,” Miller handled the hook for Dom Kennedy and Hit-Boy’s Half-A-Mil duo. His presence tied the track together, bringing a catchy contribution that elevated the record and showed how his value extends well beyond verses.