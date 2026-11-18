Image Image Credit Luke Hales / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Quentin Grimes #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Quentin Grimes made 10 of his 14 three-point attempts, becoming just the second Los Angeles Lakers player to make at least 10 in one game.

The Lakers now boast a 13-2 record and have won nine consecutive games.

Collin Sexton revealed that teammates had been encouraging Grimes to “let it fly."

Note to self: Never leave Quentin Grimes “too open.” On Tuesday (Nov. 17) night, the shooting guard led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Charlotte Hornets with a career-high 47 points.

"I don't know why they left me open,” Grimes said when asked about his game-tying three in the fourth quarter. “I don't think I would have left me open.” According to ESPN, he’d already “single-handedly outscored the Hornets 18-17 in the quarter” when Luka Dončić passed him the ball on the right wing as Los Angeles trailed behind 111-108.

Sure enough, Grimes drained the three to send the match into overtime, where they pulled ahead 118-114 for their ninth consecutive win. Watch the highlight below, then read on to discover the only other Lakers player to make at least 10 threes in one game.

Quentin Grimes joins Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Lakers history with 10 three-pointers

With last night’s performance, Grimes knocked down 10 of his 14 three-point attempts. Although he came close, it’s certainly not the most a Lakers player has ever made in a single game. Back in 2003, Kobe Bryant sank a whopping 12 threes against the Seattle SuperSonics — years before they became the Oklahoma City Thunder — leading Los Angeles to a 119-98 victory.

Even after losing LeBron James during the off-season, the Lakers are proving to be one of the better, if not the best, teams of the 2026-27 season. They currently boast a 13-2 record, with the San Antonio Spurs not too far behind at 12-3.

Luka Dončić and Collin Sexton praise Quentin Grimes after his career-high 47 points

"I'm super, super proud [of Grimes]," Lakers guard Collin Sexton told ESPN. "He's been in one of those places of like, 'Should I shoot, or should I not shoot?' And each and every day, we've all been telling him, 'Let it fly. We believe in you. We know how good you are. We know what you can do.'”

Dončić also shared, “Every other game, somebody else is going to be a hero, but we're all in this together. Today, Q was amazing. But it's the whole team. The whole team believed in it, the fans believed in it, so it's just amazing to be part of it."