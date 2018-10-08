Image Image Credit The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T poses for a photo at Def Jam’s offices Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the Grammy nominations, the luxury collabs, and the headline-grabbing disses, Pusha T was just a hungry emcee from Virginia Beach with something to prove. He came up during an era when image mattered, but only if the bars backed it up. Alongside his brother Malice in Clipse, Push helped define an entire era of coke rap, blending vivid street tales with icy Neptunes beats that rattled trunks and rewired the mainstream. From “Grindin’” lunch table freestyles to high-fashion front rows, his journey has been anything but ordinary.

It isn’t just the music that makes Pusha T’s rise so compelling. It’s how his look, aura and presence evolved with every chapter. This photo-driven listicle captures that transformation in real time. Each image tells a story: The early days in VA, the G.O.O.D. Music glow-up and the moments that turned him from regional staple to global icon. Scroll through and witness it all for yourself.

1. Early Clipse success

Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Long before front rows and fashion deals, Pusha T and Malice stood 10 toes down in Virginia Beach, the city that shaped their sound and hustle. Captured just a year after Lord Willin’ dropped, this photo froze a pivotal moment in time: Two brothers on the brink of rap legend status.

2. The G.O.O.D. Music collective

Image Image Credit Donna Ward/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T, CyHi The Prynce, 2 Chainz, Common, Teyana Taylor, Travis Scott and Big Sean Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

With Cruel Summer freshly released, the G.O.O.D. Music roster pulled up to “106 & Park” looking like a rap superteam. Pusha T stood alongside CyHi The Prynce, 2 Chainz, Common, Teyana Taylor, Big Sean, and Travis Scott, cementing the label’s moment in the spotlight.

3. The launch of Play Cloths

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and models Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Pusha T wasn’t just rapping about high-end fashion — he was building his own lane in it. Prior to the release of My Name Is My Name, he and Malice were pretty established with Play Cloths, which blended streetwear with upscale aesthetics. As co-founder of the brand, Push used this venture to show that his vision extended beyond bars.

4. Giving back to his community

Image Image Credit Ilya S. Savenok/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T with young fan Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Even as his profile grew, Pusha T never lost sight of home. He returned to Norfolk for his “1000 Shoes for 1000 Smiles” giveaway, handing out Adidas kicks to local kids just in time for the holidays. Push wasn’t just repping Virginia in lyrics; he was investing in it.

5. Darkest Before Dawn

Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

In partnership with TIDAL, Pusha T hosted a screening for Darkest Before Dawn, a short film tied to his King Push prelude album of the same name. The moody, noir-inspired visuals matched the album’s gritty tone, reinforcing the rapper's vision as both cinematic and cerebral.

6. Adidas partnership

Image Image Credit Brad Barket/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

As seen with Play Cloths, Pusha T mastered the art of blending street authenticity with luxury aesthetics. In another venture, he unveiled the “Bodega Babies” EQT sneaker in New York — a gritty, fish-scale-textured Adidas collab inspired by corner store culture and his own come-up.

7. Las Vegas residency

Image Image Credit Ethan Miller/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Fresh off the critical acclaim of DAYTONA, Pusha T leveled up again — this time, under the neon lights of Las Vegas. He decided to launch a residency at Drai’s Beach Club and Nightclub and could be seen performing for a packed crowd at The Cromwell. The street king further solidified his hard-earned position as headliner.

8. A meeting of the minds at Something In The Water

Image Image Credit Brian Ach/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chad Hugo, Teddy Riley, Pharrell, Scott Vener, Timbaland and Pusha T Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Something In The Water marked a historic homecoming for Virginia’s sound architects. On day 1 of the festival, Pusha T joined fellow icons Chad Hugo, Teddy Riley, Timbaland, Scott Vener and Pharrell himself for an OTHERtone panel that felt more like a Hall of Fame induction. Set in Virginia Beach, where it all began, It was a celebration of regional legacy, innovation and Black musical genius.

9. Hanging out with Hov at 40/40

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shyne Barrow, JAY-Z and Pusha T Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Pusha T stood shoulder to shoulder with Hip Hop royalty at JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club anniversary bash in New York City. Flanked by Hov and former rapper–turned–politician Shyne Barrow, Push’s presence cemented his status in the upper echelon of rap culture. He’d long since arrived, with a seat at the table among those who helped shape the genre.

10. Late-night action at “The Tonight Show”

Image Image Credit NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Jimmy Fallon Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Pusha T was no stranger to “The Tonight Show,” but this particular appearance still felt like a cultural moment. Seated next to Jimmy Fallon in crisp fashion and calm confidence, Push discussed the release of It’s Almost Dry, the long-awaited album co-produced by Kanye West and Pharrell. It was a full-circle moment: The former mixtape menace now commanding late-night TV without softening his edge.

11. Pusha reunites with Pharrell

Image Image Credit Paul Morigi/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Pharrell Williams Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

On Juneteenth weekend, Pusha T and Pharrell lit up the nation's capital during Something In The Water’s D.C. edition. Performing on Independence Avenue with the city as their backdrop, the duo reminded fans that their chemistry runs decades deep.

12. The return of Clipse

Image Image Credit Julien M. Hekimian/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

The Clipse duo made a bold return at Louis Vuitton’s menswear show during Paris Fashion Week, turning heads in coordinated fits. Two brothers from Virginia Beach who once rapped about Pyrex dreams now sat at the pinnacle of high fashion. They’ve come a long way.

13. Turning heads at the Met Gala

Image Image Credit Angela Weiss/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Pusha T arrived at the Met Gala poised and fully in his element. The theme was a tribute to Black fashion’s legacy and innovation, and, for Push, the invite was more than a flex. From Lord Willin’ to luxury menswear’s biggest night, he represented a new kind of rap royalty: One rooted in sharp lyricism and sharper presentation.