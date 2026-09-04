Image Image Credit Screenshot from aroomfullofmirrors' "World's Gone Crazy" visual Image Alt Screenshot from aroomfullofmirrors' "World's Gone Crazy" visual Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

aroomfullofmirrors addresses themes of mass surveillance, AI, and social control in “World’s Gone Crazy.”

Punch leads the West Coast rap collective through a visually intense narrative that signals their upcoming album.

The group’s creative process values true collaboration and real-world experience instead of following industry trends.

Terrence “Punch” Henderson and aroomfullofmirrors are back with a warning about where the world is headed.

On Friday (Sept. 4), REVOLT premiered the latest visual from the Hip Hop collective for “World’s Gone Crazy,” a hard-hitting preview of an upcoming album. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Sounwave, the track takes aim at subjects including mass surveillance, artificial intelligence-generated art, ICE abductions, and what the group describes as “encroaching fascism.”

Speaking exclusively to REVOLT about the message behind the release, Punch made clear where his priorities lie. “It’s not about the money… It’s about the information. Read the room,” he said.

Six members of aroomfullofmirrors appear on “World’s Gone Crazy.” Ichiban Don handles the hook, while Daylyt, Earlee Riser, Roberto Horns, Joose, and iAMLYRIC contribute verses over Sounwave’s production.

The accompanying visual, directed by APlus, carries those ideas into a surveillance-heavy heist narrative. Footage shifts between color and black-and-white while alternating between the collective’s perspective and what is presented as law enforcement’s point of view. The group eventually completes its mission, with Daylyt sending a resounding shot to the screen as a parting message.

aroomfullofmirrors prepares its first album since 2021

“World’s Gone Crazy” also begins the rollout for aroomfullofmirrors’ first album since 2021's Money Bags. The collective originally came together through a series of studio sessions in late 2019, with its creative process built around face-to-face collaboration between its members. According to a press release, the group was conceived by Punch as an alternative to what he viewed as an increasingly artificial music industry.

That approach remains central to the forthcoming project. The collective describes its work as rooted in real-life experiences, reflection, storytelling, and cinematic world-building, with each release intended to act as a “mirror” for the listener.

Along with Punch and the six artists heard on the single, aroomfullofmirrors includes Neko Deshawn, Baws, Nick Bison, Vony (Vo’NyCole), Frost, Shah Infinite, Fu, and Blak.