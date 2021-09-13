Image Image Credit Albany Times Union / Hearst Newspapers / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marcy Correctional Facility Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The release of brutal bodycam footage showing guards fatally beating a Marcy Correctional Facility inmate has shed light on a lawsuit alleging four of the men have a history of abusing prisoners. On Friday (Dec. 27), the video recorded on Dec. 9 was made available to the public.

The Attorney General’s Office announced an investigation into the death on Dec. 16. However, on Friday, a report published by Syracuse.com revealed that four of the 13 men are listed as defendants in a lawsuit filed in February 2022 by inmate William Alvarez. The incarcerated man claimed the officers are part of a “beat-up squad” two years after he had been involved in an altercation. A photo published by the outlet showed his face bloodied and a substantial gash on his head from the incident.

Robert Brooks, a 43-year-old Black man, is shown handcuffed with his hands behind his back as he is repeatedly punched, kicked, had an item shoved into his mouth and struck with a shoe while in a medical examination room. At one point, Brooks is picked up by the collar of his shirt and held above the floor. He is later observed motionless as he lays on the hospital bed. Audio was stripped from the recordings, and it is unclear what incited the abuse as well as what words were exchanged between the group and Brooks.

The now-deceased man had been transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, the same day that he was battered and bloodied at the infirmary. Brooks was serving a 12-year sentence for a first degree assault conviction. He died on Dec. 10.

The following day an autopsy was performed. The documents were obtained by WKTV and state, "This affiant has received information from the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's office stating the cause and manner of death are still pending; however, the preliminary findings show concern for asphyxia due to compression of the neck as the cause of death, as well as the death being due to actions of another.”

In a released statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she was “outraged and horrified after seeing footage of the senseless killing of Robert Brooks.” Moreover, she directed the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to fire the 14 involved officers. “The State of New York has zero tolerance for individuals who break the law, and I'm committed to holding everyone involved fully accountable,” said Hochul.