Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro are set to headline the 2024 Global Citizen Festival this fall. The event, announced earlier today (June 18), will take place Sept. 28 in New York’s Central Park. Additional performers will be revealed in the coming weeks. Actor Hugh Jackman, primatologist Jane Goodall, and Coldplay's Chris Martin will also be taking part.

"The hunger crisis continues to grow, infectious diseases are still spreading, debt is on the rise, and last year was the hottest on record," read an official statement from Global Citizen. "Meanwhile, governments everywhere are reducing their contributions to foreign aid, with more than half of G7 countries having proposed cuts this year. Despite the emerging gap between what the world needs and what seems politically possible, the plight of the world’s most vulnerable communities is more urgent than ever. This is a critical year for the global community to support frontline organizations, invest in lifesaving solutions, and act today, to save tomorrow."

Doja Cat added, "It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place. We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

Tickets for the event are free and can be obtained by following instructions on Global Citizen's mobile app or official website. Those interested have the option to purchase a ticket. The 2023 iteration of the festival featured performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, and BTS’ Jung Kook. It also included an appearance from Lauryn Hill, who surprised attendees with a Fugees reunion alongside Wyclef Jean and Pras.