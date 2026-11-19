Image Image Credit Bill Tompkins / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PLAYBILL sign on the facade of the Playbill factory on January 9th, 2014 in Queens, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“George Floyd the Musical” was being produced by Busted Broadway, an independent musical theater record label based in New Jersey.

Playbill acknowledged that the posting should never have been published and promised to improve its review process following the backlash.

Rachel Zegler and Kristin Chenoweth were among the other Hollywood stars who publicly condemned the casting call on social media.

Playbill has apologized after sharing a casting call seeking “comedic singers” for the cast album of a production titled “George Floyd the Musical.” On Thursday (Nov. 19), the publication promised “to do better going forward” following outrage over what would've seemingly been a comedic retelling of George Floyd’s murder.

While the casting call is no longer available on Playbill’s job listing page, screenshots show that it came from Busted Broadway, which still lists the project as “coming soon” on its website. According to the notice, the company specializes in cast recordings that are “too ridiculous, too raunchy, and too absurd” to make it to the stage. “We infuse our work with dark, subversive, edgy, and controversial issues — seeking individuals who are willing to engage with provocative subject matter,” it stated.

Further along, the listing discouraged anyone “uncomfortable performing offensive material” from submitting an audition. It also specified that “George Floyd the Musical” was seeking rappers with the “ability to improvise on spoken lines, embellish phrases, and a strong sense of rhythm,” as well as singers who could “hold harmonies and perform” in a musical theater style.

Playbill admits it should never have approved the “George Floyd the Musical” listing

In its apology — which notably made no mention of Floyd — Playbill claimed that it had “incorrectly approved a job listing” that should never have appeared on its website. “Once leadership was alerted, the listing was immediately removed, and we began reviewing and revising our approval processes,” the statement read. “We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward.”

“We at Playbill aim to lift up this community with empathy, consideration, and respect. We hope those who read and follow us do the same,” the publication added. “We know this listing has upset and offended many, and the fact that it made it onto our site has disappointed those who trust us as an outlet.”

Playbill concluded, “For that, we are sorry, and are committed to regaining your trust.”

Questlove, Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, and more condemn the casting call

Before Playbill issued its apology, numerous celebrities and members of the theater community had already taken to social media to voice their outrage. In the comments section of actress and singer Malynda Hale’s post about the “outrageously disrespectful” listing, Questlove reacted, “OMG!!!!!!!! It took 17 seconds to register. Saw the headline for four secs and was like, ’Wait, they made a Broadway play on how he developed those sandwich machin—’ … OH GOD. WAIT, READ THAT AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!????????”

“I mean……WHAAT??!!! I would’ve lived to have been in the room when this one was pitched!” Viola Davis added. Kristin Chenoweth, who notably starred in Deck the Halls and Disney’s Descendants, said, “Um. Nope.” In a separate post by Ren Thompson, Rachel Zegler emphasized, “This is so, so insanely awful.”