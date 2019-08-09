Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Stacy Revere / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams, Coi Leray, and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (July 29), Doodles announced the launch of its eponymous record label, a collaborative effort with Sony’s Orchard. The entertainment company’s debut will be a three-song EP to accompany its soon-to-be-released animated film, Dullsville and the Doodleverse.

Produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, who also serves as Doodles’ chief branding officer, the first single is titled “Not in the Store” and will contain contributions from Coi Leray. It’s expected to come out in early August, followed by “Can’t Hold Me Down” featuring Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty and Kyle Richh.

The final offering, “Doodleverse (Draw Me Closer),” is a joint effort between Swae Lee and the Nuthin’ 2 Prove creator slated to hit streaming services in September. As Variety noted, each song will come with its own animated video creative directed by Burnt Toast, the company’s founder.

“Music is and will continue to be a core pillar of Doodles, so we’re thrilled to announce the official formation of Doodles Records. Releasing music with some of the most legendary and relevant artists in the world on our first project is a dream come true and a massive source of pride,” Doodles CEO Julian Holguin told the publication. He went on to say, “Moving forward, we will fuse music, animation and technology to create groundbreaking content experiences that will empower artists and their communities.”

Dullsville and the Doodleverse is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It is Williams' second animated project for 2024, as a LEGO biopic documenting his life is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 11.

The Virginia native’s Piece by Piece will boast cameos from Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake and Gwen Stefani. “Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life?” Williams questioned earlier in the year. “It’s proof that anyone else can do it, too.”