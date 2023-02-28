Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Oct. 10), Pharrell Williams became the latest guest on "Hot Ones," a show that's become popular due to its mix of deep questions and eye-watering hot wings. The music and fashion icon was there to promote his biographical Piece by Piece, an animated film created in the LEGO universe.

At the beginning of the clip, he was asked about building with Virginia peers like Missy Elliott and Timbaland as a teenager. “It was kids having fun ‘cause we didn’t know where it was going to end up,” he explained. “That’s the thing, like falling in love with the process. It’s not necessarily the ‘there,’ it’s the getting there, it’s the going, it’s the process, [and] it’s the journey.”

Host Sean Evans also inquired about the producer's “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle for McDonald's. Notably, he was fired by the fast-food chain multiple times as a youth. “I thought it was ironic, and I thought it was very funny. They brought that to use, and they asked us to make a song out of it. I didn’t wake up one day and say I got an idea for McDonald’s,” he admitted. “It was more like incorporating a jingle, an idea, and a concept that they had around it... It was more of them saying, ‘Can you make a song out of this?’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, sure.’”

Well into the spicy back-and-forth, Pharrell gave his thoughts on how much music could change in the distant future. “If you were to ask somebody 15 years ago about what music is right now, [or] what is okay to say now, they’d be surprised,” he stated. “That’s just an effect of the evolution [of] humanity.” Keeping with the futuristic theme, the N.E.R.D. frontman also said he believes it’s possible to witness the colonization of Mars in our lifetime.

Press play on Pharrell's “Hot Wings” conversation. You can also check out the official trailer for Piece by Piece below.