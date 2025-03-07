Image Image Credit The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Thelmetria Michaelides Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Thelmetria Michaelides collapsed during a fireworks safety event just a few days into her new role as fire chief.

She was treated by her own department’s paramedics and has since made a full recovery.

Her appointment represents a historic moment in Maryland’s public safety leadership.

Less than a week after being announced as Prince George’s County’s new fire chief, Thelmetria "Meme" Michaelides experienced a medical emergency that briefly shook the community she’s devoted decades to protecting.

On Wednesday (July 2), Michaelides collapsed during a fireworks safety press conference and had to be rushed to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. In a twist of fate, it was her own department’s firefighters and paramedics who immediately responded, providing care on the scene before transporting her to the facility.

Fortunately, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department later confirmed that the incident was non-life-threatening, and Michaelides has already made a full recovery.

“I am so thankful for the immediate care and compassion that I received from our own Fire/EMS Department firefighters and paramedics, as well as for the expert care I received at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center,” she said after the incident. “I am grateful for all the prayers and well-wishes offered by so many in our incredible community.”

Historic fire chief appointment in Prince George’s County

Michaelides’ health scare comes on the heels of a monumental achievement: On Monday (June 30), she was formally introduced as the new fire chief, making her the second woman to lead the department. Before this milestone, she was also the department’s first woman bomb technician and the state’s first Black woman bomb technician.

Chair of County Council Edward Burroughs praised her lifelong commitment to public safety: “If you heard Chief Meme's story, from dispatcher to now chief, it’s a beautiful one," he said. "And I believe your story will be an inspiration to all of Prince George’s County residents, that you, too, can start out as a dispatcher.”

Michaelides began her career with the department in 1987 as a dispatcher. Since then, she took on several roles before rising through the ranks to battalion chief.

“My journey to this moment as the next fire chief of Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department hasn’t been a traditional or linear path,” Michaelides said during her introductory remarks. “Every twist and turn along the way has, I believe, prepared me to serve.”

Prince George’s Fire/EMS Department backs new chief

Though her time as chief began with an unexpected detour to the hospital, officials and residents alike remain confident in her leadership. County Executive Aisha Braveboy spoke on the new appointee’s leadership, “She’s not someone who’s going to take her time in this new role,” Braveboy said. “She’s going to address the issues that need to be addressed. She’s going to be creative. She’s going to be thoughtful. But more importantly, she’s going to be a partner.”

Michaelides succeeds Tiffany Green, who transitioned to a new role as the County’s assistant public safety director.