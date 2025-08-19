Image Image Credit Roberto Pfeil / Picture Alliance / Contributor via Getty Images) Image Alt 31 January 2025, North Rhine-Westphalia, Leverkusen: ILLUSTRATION - A man holds a syringe with the drug Ozempic for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nearly 2,000 lawsuits allege Ozempic caused health issues including stomach paralysis and vision loss.

Celebrity endorsements and off-label use have fueled the drug’s popularity beyond diabetes treatment.

Legal proceedings are underway, with early trials expected in 2026 and potential damages exceeding $2 billion.

Ozempic, a drug approved for type 2 diabetes but widely used for weight loss, is now at the center of one of the biggest pharmaceutical lawsuits in recent years. According to Financial Express, nearly 2,000 lawsuits have already been filed in U.S. courts, with potential damages topping $2 billion as of Monday (Aug. 18).

The medication, made by Novo Nordisk, belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. It works by suppressing appetite and regulating blood sugar, which is why it surged in popularity for weight loss. But patients say the benefits came with life-altering consequences.

Court filings cite severe side effects, including gastroparesis (stomach paralysis), intestinal blockages, persistent vomiting, gallbladder issues, pancreatitis, kidney damage, and sudden vision loss linked to a condition called NAION. Financial Express reported that patients are blaming the drug for these health issues and "other severe complications not clearly warned about."

Novo Nordisk has denied wrongdoing, saying Ozempic is safe when used as prescribed and that all drugs carry risks. Still, the lawsuits argue the company failed to fully disclose dangers, especially as Ozempic became a go-to weight loss option for people without diabetes. The first lawsuit was filed in August 2023, and by February 2024, the cases were consolidated into multidistrict litigation in Pennsylvania. As of May 2025, more than 1,800 cases remain pending, with early trials expected in 2026.

Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession

While the legal fight plays out, Ozempic has also made headlines in Hollywood. Fat Joe admitted to using it after years of weight struggles, Tracy Morgan revealed on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” in 2023 that it helped him shed pounds, and Kandi Burruss said she tried it but saw no results. Macy Gray, one of the only celebs to express adverse effects, shared on MTV’s “The Surreal Life” that the drug left her with painful constipation.

“The Hollywood trend is concerning,” Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told PEOPLE. “We’re not talking about stars who need to lose 10 pounds. We’re talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity. You’re taking away from patients with diabetes. We have lifesaving drugs… and the United States public that really needs these drugs can’t get them.”