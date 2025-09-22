Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Speedy Morman and referee Rob Wann for “Overtime Hustle” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Speedy Morman is taking his talents to the court for episode two of “Overtime Hustle,” presented by Ally. Well, kind of. In the episode, the multifaceted journalist put his basketball experience to the test as a referee.

Morman, who’s been playing basketball nearly his whole life, explained, “I feel like it’s a hustle I can do.” But first, he slipped his Crocs into sports mode and got some stretches in. In the meantime, the episode’s guest, everyone’s favorite social media ref Rob Wann, described refereeing as a “great side hustle,” adding, “I never thought it would be my main hustle, but it just turned into it.”

So how much do refs make? “It depends on the level,” Wann explained. “AAU games on weekends — you work four, five [games] each day — you could walk away with a couple hundred, $250. If you’re smart, it’s cash.” Breaking into the NBA is a different story, though, considering there are only 75 full-time refs: “Basically, it’s harder to be an NBA official than it is an NBA player.”

“It’s the best second job you can ever have if you’re trying to stretch your money out,” Wann said of picking up the whistle. “If you’re making a career out of it and you really want to grind, it’s there, but you’re gonna grind is all I’m saying.” Plus, if you played ball in high school, college, overseas and you want to stay close to the game, there’s no better job than reffing.

Ally fast fact 💡

Basketball refs might not score buckets, but they're definitely getting paid! D-I referees typically earn $1,000 to $3,000 per game, with top-tier conferences like ACC, Big Ten, or SEC leaning toward the higher end.

Speedy Morman’s ref skills

Now, onto the hustle itself! Morman learned a few technical basics of officiating, like knowing how to pace his whistle and keeping his eyes on the paint. “Would you mind if I set the tone and get this thing started?” Morman asked, to which Wann replied, “Man, absolutely. It’s your show.”

The sports industry is definitely Morman’s sweet spot, but judging by how he got rushed out of the gymnasium after the game, refereeing might not be his ideal overtime hustle after all. “You’re probably wondering how I got here,” he joked while making his exit. Luckily, there are still lots of other sports to explore. Stay tuned for the next episode of “Overtime Hustle,” presented by Ally, to see what Morman tries next!

Watch the episode

Watch Season 2 of “Overtime Hustle,” presented by Ally, every Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on the REVOLT website and YouTube.

In case you missed the season premiere, Morman took on gymnastics with Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles. Upcoming season two episodes will feature an exciting roster of trailblazers, including Troy Mullins, Lonnie Murray, Starr Andrews, and more.