Pack your clubs and get ready to hit the course! “Overtime Hustle,” presented by Ally, returned with season two’s third episode, which saw Speedy Morman taking a swing at golf as his next hustle. Guiding him through the greens was none other than golf pro Troy Mullins.

As Mullins explained, there are several paths to going pro, but the most traditional route is simple. “Just play really well and cash a check,” she said, “So, as soon as you cash your first professional check, you’re a pro.” However, as she pointed out, that comes with a few trade-offs: “Now I can’t play with other amateurs. I didn’t feel like, at the time, I was ready to go hit up with the LPGAs.”

Mullins also recalled her own first check — $5,000 for finishing second place in a long-drive event. Curious, Morman asked if there was “real money to be made” in golf. “Yeah, and in different ways too,” the World Long Drive competitor responded before listing off just a few of the avenues: “There’s teaching professionals, there’s obviously designing, there’s influencing. There’s a lot of really fun ways.”

In June 2022, Ally became the first company to commit to spending equally across men’s and women’s sports media over the next five years. Their goal: Make women’s sports unmissable. They announced a five-year initiative called the 50/50 Pledge, pledging to reach parity across their paid media spending in men’s and women’s sports by the end of 2026.

Mullins opens up about the sport she loves

Unlike years past, influencers and YouTubers in golf now have an advantage over traditional professionals when it comes to earning potential. “Nowadays, it feels like the influencing world of YouTube has a heads up on even the professionals,” Mullins shared. “I need to get up on my content game.”

So, aside from “headaches from it being such a difficult sport,” what excites Mullins about golfing? “It’s just so challenging, like when I first started, I was super frustrated. I had very little patience. Now, I’m a lot kinder to myself, and it honestly taught me a lot more resilience than other sports.”

While getting paid to do something you love is obviously a big plus, Mullins also shared she’s setting her sights on something bigger: a trophy, specifically a U.S. Open trophy. “I want to win. I’m really competitive and I just want to see it out,” she said. The golf pro also acknowledged it’s no easy feat, given the U.S. Open is one of the most prestigious majors.

Once they got onto the course, Mullins gave Morman some expert tips, like how to properly finish — even after a bad shot — and how to align the club face with the ball. Slowly but surely, progress was being made. “It went the completely wrong direction, but I did make contact, though,” Morman joked before giving Mullins a high five. “That’s one of my best.”

Before wrapping the episode, Morman crossed paths with former WNBA star and entrepreneur Renee Montgomery, who schooled him on Ally’s 50/50 Pledge. In 2022, the company became the first to commit to splitting its sports media spend equally between men’s and women’s sports over the next five years. “This is a company that puts their money where their mouth is,” she emphasized. “It’s about creating change [and] advocating for more.”

Although it rained a bit — and, as Morman noted, got his all-white Air Forces dirty — the host eventually found his stride after some trial and error. “You see that? I play well under pressure. You guys doubted me,” he joked. He may still have a long way to go before reaching Mullins’ caliber, but Morman might’ve just found his overtime hustle in golf.

