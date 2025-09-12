Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Jordan Chiles and Speedy Morman do gymnastics for REVOLT’s Overtime Hustle season 2 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Season 2 of “Overtime Hustle,” presented by Ally, is officially here! Kicking things off, the premiere episode launched on Sept. 9, 2025, featuring Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles in conversation with host Speedy Morman.

This season, Morman isn’t exploring the hustle alone. The first episode also featured Renee Montgomery, a former WNBA player and entrepreneur, who helped push him into new conversations about the sports industry. Her perspective added fresh depth, setting the tone for a season that goes beyond traditional paths to explore how athletes and creators carve out lasting legacies.

Season 2 will go on to spotlight a diverse lineup of trailblazers, including Troy Mullins, Lonnie Murray, Starr Andrews, and more! Each guest brings a unique perspective on how passion, business, and culture intersect in their respective hustles.

Dedication and resilience

For her part, Jordan Chiles opened up about her path in gymnastics, from childhood routines to Olympic glory. She spoke about the dedication it takes to perfect her craft — the hours in the gym, the sacrifices outside of it, and the resilience needed to keep pushing forward.

“I’m not here to prove them wrong. I’m here to prove myself right because legacy isn’t given; it’s earned,” Chiles shared, issuing a powerful reminder that her journey is as much about self-belief as it is about competition.

Beyond the flips and medals, Chiles shed light on something fans don’t often see: the financial side of gymnastics. She and Morman discussed how athletes like her build wealth from sponsorships, endorsements, competition earnings and appearances. Gymnastics may be an art form, but it’s also a business.

Ally fast fact 💡

While the Olympics themselves don’t pay athletes for winning medals, individual countries step in with financial rewards. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States offered $38,000 for gold, $23,000 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze as recognition for American athletes’ achievements.

Building a legacy

For Chiles, it’s not just about the medals. It’s about paving the way for the next generation of gymnasts, showing that athletic talent can lead to financial stability and proving that success comes in many forms — both on and off the mat.

Watch the episode

Catch Season 2 of “Overtime Hustle,” presented by Ally, every Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on REVOLT.tv and Youtube.