Today (Feb. 29), NBC News reported that Ohio University put a hold on race-based scholarships. In a statement shared by the institution, the reason pointed to the Supreme Court's 2023 decision to strike down affirmative action.

"As a public institution, we must abide by state and federal laws. Within that context, following the June Supreme Court decision in the Harvard case, we began a process to review selection criteria for admissions and scholarships as well as language in our gift agreements," it read. "We are temporarily pausing the awarding of impacted scholarships, which represent a small but important subset of our annual awards, as we contemplate any necessary revisions. Scholarships already awarded to current students are not impacted by this review."

The statement continued, "This necessary work in no way changes our values as an institution, which include a commitment to fostering an inclusive University community where all students -- regardless of race, background, gender, religion, or disability -- are welcome and feel a sense of belonging."

REVOLT previously reported on the Supreme Court's declaration that affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional.

"The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual -- not on the basis of race. Many universities have for too long done just the opposite,” wrote Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in a letter on behalf of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Roberts added that “nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise."

Representing opposing Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, Justice Sonia Sotomayor rebutted, "This court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress... The court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”