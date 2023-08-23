Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offset kicked off his “Set It Off Tour” earlier this month in promotion of his solo sophomore album. Upcoming stops include Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before concluding at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy in April.

Today (March 20), a clip from the rapper’s most recent concert went viral. During Offset’s performance, a fan threw their bra onstage, and it landed on his face and the microphone. He immediately dropped it on the ground after giving a look of confusion.

Underneath The Shade Room’s repost, the top comments read, “Whoever threw that bra needs to play football. [That] s**t was on target” and “Throwing a bra on my lip is crazy.” Another user joked, “[This is] how I'm dodging negativity from now on.”

Elsewhere, one person wrote, “She thought she was at a Drake concert.” Notably, the Toronto native’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” was filled with fans who sent their bras flying onstage during his set. The incidents became so common that 50 Cent dished out remarks like, “Treat me like I’m Drake” during his own trek.

“Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here,” the New York rap legend joked. “Drake get bras every night! Bras every night. I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.”

In September 2023, the “You Broke My Heart” artist showed off his massive bra collection from the “It’s All A Blur Tour” in a cheeky Instagram post. The picture saw him smiling with his arms wide while standing in front of what appeared to be hundreds of undergarments.

“Remember when we both forgot who the f**k I was in unison… That wavelength was [definitely] a foolish one,” he wrote in the caption.