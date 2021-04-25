Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nick Cannon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Nov. 28), PEOPLE published an exclusive feature with Nick Cannon, who opened up about his mental health journey and recent narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) diagnosis. According to Harvard Health, NPD is a condition “characterized by impulsivity, volatility, attention-seeking, and a lack of empathy.” The institution’s website further revealed that it can cause issues in relationships.

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” the 44-year-old explained. “I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.”

After learning the diagnosis, Cannon told PEOPLE that it solidified his personal mission of self-betterment. “I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way,” he expressed. “To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too.”

The “Wild ‘n Out” star first spoke about living with NPD on an episode of his “Counsel Culture” podcast with guest Dr. Cheyenne Bryant earlier this month. In the clip, he noted that he identifies with nearly all the “markers” of the disorder, adding, “I’ve taken all the power away from the term ‘narcissism’ ‘cause I've researched it, and I understand it. Call me whatever you want... Now, if I didn't know what it was, then I have issue with it.”

Outside of working on his mental health, Cannon discussed the complexities of spending quality time with his 12 children during the holidays. “It’s very complicated. I’m a busy man on Thanksgiving,” he admitted. “I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specializes in certain things, you know what I mean? Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey.” Additionally, he gave similar thoughts regarding Christmas Day.