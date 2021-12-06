Image Image Credit Douglas Sacha via Getty Images Image Alt Handcuffs, bullets, badge Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Georgia authorities are piecing together details about the moments leading up to the death of Telvin Osborne, a Black man who was shot and killed in Burke County by his girlfriend, Hannah Cobb. The tragedy became a prominent story on social media on Tuesday (Feb. 25), two days after he was found in a bedroom of his and Cobb’s home in Waynesboro with a chest wound. The father of two was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Deputies were notified of the shooting at 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 23. In a bulletin released to the public, Cobb was described as cooperating with officials. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old was arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams told the media, “Through this investigation and interviews with family members, it is evident that both sides, that both families, are deeply concerned for the well-being of all parties involved. The case is truly heartbreaking,” during a press conference.

The couple was reportedly involved in a heated dispute when the deadly shot rang out. Officials said that alcohol was a factor, as both adults had been drinking during a night of partying.

Addressing misinformation about the case

On social media, countless posts have rehashed a tale that Osborne was wounded while the mother of his children was cleaning the weapon. Williams said that detail is false. “It is important for us to clarify that at no point during the investigation was there any information about a person cleaning a weapon,” he told the media. As reported by WRDW News 12, the incident report revealed that Cobb told officers her partner was fatally wounded while she was checking her weapon. The woman claimed she thought the gun was in safety mode.

How has the case been classified?

At this time, the investigation is still in process and various questions are still unanswered, but the shooting has not been classified as an accident at this time. According to Sheriff Williams, “The offenses committed leading up to the discharge of the firearm included simple battery, family violence, and reckless conduct.” He explained, “It is reckless to go out and get drunk and then introduce a firearm into an argument. It is reckless to engage in an argument where there’s pushing and shoving going on, and those are the predicate charges for the charge of involuntary manslaughter.” Search warrants to retrieve phone records and more information have been issued, and additional charges may be forthcoming. Currently, Cobb is being held in the Burke County Detention Center without bond.