Image Credit South_agency/Contributor via Getty Images - Crime scene investigation

When The Perfect Neighbor hit Netflix, it immediately stood out from the flood of true-crime content saturating the platform. Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, the Sundance-winning documentary didn’t rely on moody narration, dramatized reenactments, or experts explaining events after the fact. Instead, it presented the raw record of a tragedy, one built from hours of real 911 calls, police body camera footage, interrogation videos, and court proceedings.

Premiering to critical acclaim at Sundance 2025, The Perfect Neighbor examined the fatal 2023 shooting of Ajike “AJ” Owens, a 35-year-old Black mother of four, by her neighbor Susan Lorincz in Ocala, Florida. What unfolded was a devastating portrait of escalating tension, racial bias, and systemic failure, all seen through the unflinching lens of official evidence.

For viewers who, like many, may not have known the case before pressing play, understanding the real-life events behind Gandbhir’s film is crucial to appreciating its restraint and emotional force.

The case: A Florida neighborhood turns fatal

On a June evening in 2023, Ajike “AJ” Owens walked to her neighbor’s home after learning that her children had been confronted by Susan Lorincz, a 58-year-old white woman living next door. According to reports, Lorincz frequently complained about the kids playing in a nearby field, claiming they made too much noise or trespassed on her property. Over several months, she called law enforcement multiple times to report disturbances. In hindsight, these incidents revealed a simmering hostility that never drew meaningful intervention.

That night, Owens knocked on Lorincz’s door to address the latest altercation. Moments later, a single bullet was fired through the closed door, striking and killing her in front of her children. Lorincz immediately called 911, claiming she feared for her life. Her defense hinged on Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows individuals to use lethal force if they believe they face imminent danger — even without a duty to retreat.

The case sparked national outrage, drawing comparisons to the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin. Activists questioned how a confrontation over children playing could end in death, and why law enforcement’s response seemed slow and tentative. Lorincz was initially released pending investigation, only later charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence. In 2024, she was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison, a decision Owens’ family said brought accountability but not closure.

The community of Ocala remains scarred by the tragedy, which reignited debate over racial bias, self-defense laws, and the uneasy reality of what “safety” means in divided American neighborhoods.

The documentary’s approach: Truth told through the archive

Rather than recount the case through interviews or hindsight analysis, Gandbhir let the system speak for itself. The Perfect Neighbor is constructed entirely from archival materials — bodycam footage, dispatch recordings, interrogation sessions, and news clips. There are no narrators guiding emotion, no talking heads assigning blame. Every frame is drawn from the institutional record, revealing both what happened and what was missed in the process.

This stylistic decision gave the documentary a chilling realism. Viewers witnessed the mundane bureaucracy of police calls. This included the clipped language of dispatchers and the dissonant calm of officers responding to complaints that, at the time, seemed routine. When those recordings stacked up, a devastating picture revealed the gradual normalization of harassment, the fatigue of law enforcement, and the social distance that kept a neighborhood conflict from being recognized as a crisis.

Critics have compared the viewing experience to “found-footage horror,” except the horror here is entirely factual. By refusing narration, Gandbhir forced us into the role of observer, allowing tension to build naturally until the inevitable tragedy felt both preventable and preordained. In addition to documenting the crime, the footage exposed a system’s blind spots in real time.

What The Perfect Neighbor left us with

Gandbhir’s restraint turned The Perfect Neighbor into something far more profound than a standard true-crime retelling. The film’s reliance on unfiltered footage forced an uncomfortable truth to the surface: Fear is not evenly distributed in America. Lorincz’s terror, however unfounded, is immediately validated by law enforcement, while Owens’ fear as a Black mother confronting harassment was rendered invisible. Across the documentary’s chronology, we watched systemic failures multiply in plain sight as officers responded, filed reports, and moved on.

Image Credit Jason Mendez/Contributor via Getty Images - Geeta Gandbhir speaks onstage at 'The Perfect Neighbor' NYFF premiere in New York City.

What was most disturbing wasn’t the moment of violence, but the quiet lead-up to it — the months of small interactions where racial bias hid behind politeness. Gandbhir revealed how everyday grievances, when filtered through prejudice and protected by law, morph into deadly entitlement. “Stand Your Ground,” meant to ensure safety, instead became a mirror reflecting who society allows to feel endangered and who it refuses to protect.

Through careful editing, Gandbhir transformed official evidence into moral argument. She never told the audience what to feel, yet every silence and procedural exchange landed like a verdict. By the end, The Perfect Neighbor wasn’t recounting a tragedy so much as chronicling a system where routine replaces vigilance and empathy is lost in the margins of a report.