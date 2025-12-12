Image Image Credit Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: NeNe Leakes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Each quote includes episode context and a clip, making the list interactive and easy to revisit.

NeNe Leakes’ catchphrases have become part of internet slang, used widely across social media platforms.

The article highlights how her quotes reflect her wit, timing, and influence on reality TV culture.

NeNe Leakes is one of the greatest Real Housewives to ever come out of the Bravo franchise.

From her start in 2008 as one of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe set the tone as the most prized peach. With her no-holds-barred approach to confrontations, she delivered so many iconic one-liners in quick succession that her castmates couldn't keep up on their best day. It's no wonder many of her now-famous "reads" have taken on lives of their own, with everyone from celebrities, athletes, and content creators repurposing her words.

In no particular order, check out 15 of her greatest RHOA one-liners below! Blop!

1. “I said what I said!”

If there’s one thing NeNe Leakes will do, it’s stand on business. During an argument with castmate Kandi Burruss on the Season 10 reunion, NeNe let it be known that she meant what she said about Mama Joyce’s behavior, and she wasn’t taking it back. The one-liner has become somewhat of an affirmation, taking on a life of its own for content creators. Take it or leave it, you’ll always know where NeNe stands.

2. “This ain’t Phaedra!”

NeNe delivered a two-for-one blow with this notable one-liner to Kenya after the former Miss USA 1993 accused her of flirting with Cynthia’s husband, Peter. NeNe’s retort came quickly and harshly, repeatedly letting it be known that she wasn’t going for any insults toward her marriage. One couldn’t help but think of how Phaedra felt being used as a punchline.

3. “Where is your scooter?”

From the most frivolous arguments come the most iconic one-liners or “reads” in NeNe’s case. After Kim Zolciak accused her of wrongfully parking in a handicapped spot during the RHOA Season 10 reunion, NeNe vehemently denied it, then flipped the script on Kim. She questioned whether Kim was handicapped because of her propensity to say that she was ill all season, much to the amusement of her castmates. “Where is your scooter?” got the world laughing and has taken on a life of its own on social media platforms like TikTok and X!

4. “Now why am I it?”

For once during the “RHOA” Season 7 reunion, NeNe wasn’t in the hot seat, and she was enjoying that lapse of peace. It wasn't until Cynthia brought her up, trying to make a point in her argument with Phaedra, that things became difficult. NeNe quickly feigned innocence, assuring it wasn't her battle and delivered a ready-made one-liner that's taken on a life of its own.

5. “Don’t make me call, Porsha.”

NeNe knew how to capitalize on a RHOA reunion moment like no other housewife could, and she always got the last word. During a back-and-forth with castmate Kenya, she quickly dismissed Kenya, alluding to the time Porsha and Kenya got into a physical altercation in which Porsha took her down. The one-liner has taken on a life of its own, even inspiring spin-offs to the phrase across all social media platforms.

6. “Close your legs to married men.”

This one-liner was one of NeNe’s earliest "reads" that went viral. At the RHOA Season 1 reunion, NeNe and her fiercest frenemy, Kim Zolciak, got into an argument, and NeNe quickly hit her with the now-iconic phrase before ending the conversation. The insult immediately landed with viewers and castmates alike, but it was also NeNe doubling down on the phrase, repeating it later on during a call-in with Kim during an episode of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" that cemented its iconic status.

7. “Whew, chile, the ghetto! The ghetto…the ghetto”

During RHOA Season 6, NeNe delivered this memorable one-liner after arriving at Kenya Moore’s temporary residence. "The ghetto" was in reference to NeNe's disproval of the residential area, and everything else would go downhill from there, including Kenya's white refrigerator. Leave it to NeNe to make light of a moment with a dash of truth and a whole lot of humor.

8. “Now wait just one second, glasses.”

Descriptive and straight to the point, NeNe hit friend of the show, Marlo Hampton, with this one-liner after Marlo insinuated that the ladies weren't being nice to Porsha. The line quickly took on a life of its own as a way to shade glasses wearers and stop a critique right in its tracks. Once again, NeNe's observational skills were proven to be unmatched.

9. “They make 'em when you got the coins!”

Newcomer Claudia Jordan got into the hot seat with NeNe during Season 7 on one of the cast's trip vacations. The two traded insults back and forth before NeNe hit her with the self-assured one-liner, "They make 'em when you got the coin!" after Claudia offered that NeNe was wearing fake clothes. NeNe let it be known that she is very rich and can get custom garments because she has the funds. End of story.

10. “So nasty, so rude.”

“So nasty, so rude” is a crowd favorite from the self-proclaimed HBIC. Instead of going back and forth with Kenya Moore about whether she was rude to Kenya’s then-boyfriend, NeNe just mimicked Kenya’s insults. But it was the way she mimicked and repurposed the insult with her tone, drawn-out exaggerations, and winks that took the intended insult and made it somewhat a compliment instead. Look no further than its hundreds of recreations on TikTok to prove its iconic status.

11. “I am very rich, b**ch.”

In a back-and-forth showdown at a restaurant with Sheree Whitfield during Season 4, NeNe let it be known just how financially blessed she was after Sheree tried to bring up old habits. In classic NeNe form, the RHOA alum delivered a memorable statement and then left the premises, leaving her sparring partner and the world wanting more. What a way to leave a scene and land a read!

12. “Bling, bling, bling, b**ches is mad!”

NeNe could turn the most awkward encounter into a hilarious exchange as she did when an Italian suitor gifted her a brand new Rolex during Season 4. Although she was hesitant about the gift, she wasn’t about to turn it down or make the would-be paramour feel like she owed him something in exchange. Instead, she hit the cameras and the world with the iconic "Bling, bling, bling. B**ches is mad!" line. Let’s be real — we're sure she was probably thinking of her castmates when she said that one!

13. "We see each other!"

NeNe decided to go the agreeable route instead of arguing with castmate Kandi during the “RHOA” Season 6 reunion. By affirming that the two saw each other, their mutual disdain or just plain acceptance of the fact that they had to work together left its mark. NeNe proved once again, it's not only what you say but how you say it that makes for an iconic one-liner.

14. “Bye, wig.”

NeNe is known for coming up with a nickname that could insult a fellow castmate and sum up the situation with ease. When Kim Zolciak brought a friend to a supposed “girls only” retreat, NeNe went straight for Kim’s head, or wig, rather. Frustrated and not having it with Kim, NeNe brushed off the conversation as only she could, dismissing Kim and creating this iconic one-liner that’s still being meme’d and referenced today.

15. “AIDS! Really?”

Even when the argument wasn’t between her, NeNe was adept at stealing the show with her outbursts and side commentary. When Phaedra accused Kenya of saying she and her then husband, Apollo, had aids, NeNe was so taken aback, she screamed out “AIDS” in disbelief. The seriousness of her tone and the accusation were reality TV gold.