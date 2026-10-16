Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nas accepts The BMI Icon Award onstage during the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

In a new open letter, Nas revealed he'd spent the past year working on music while reflecting on the culture's history and blues legend Robert Johnson's legacy.

He signed off with “BLAK MUSIC 2026” but didn't explain its meaning or whether it was connected to an upcoming project.

The rapper and DJ Premier's Light-Years, released in December 2025, marked their first full-length collaborative album.

Music has come a long way, but Nas believes the people who helped shape it haven't always received the recognition or compensation they deserve.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), the Hip Hop icon shared an open letter on X reflecting on the industry's history, its treatment of influential musicians, and the direction of today's culture. He also offered a glimpse into what he's been doing behind the scenes. “For the past year I’ve been watching so much happen in the culture while working on music,” he began. “I think about how it started, I think about the Mississippi Delta to New Orleans to New York. I think about Robert Johnson at the crossroads, how he changed music, and how we can’t even find his grave.”

Johnson, a blues musician whose influence extends across generations, was central to Nas' larger point about the artists who laid the groundwork for today's music scene. He wrote, “Sometimes I look at all artists, creators and executives the same way. The music game forgets or doesn’t compensate the foundation. Our greats have been stolen from and ripped off of.”

For the Queens native, the conversation goes beyond money. He also questioned whether chasing the next big sound has distracted musicians and decision-makers from the culture's deeper purpose. “We can’t keep creating music for the sake of a ‘trend’,” he continued. “We have to remember the purpose and our contribution and how many things we created. Where’s the love for each other at.... We gotta take a stand as one. It’s time for a celebration of the music.”

Nas closed with another pointed message: “No knowledge of self is certain death! It’s time to address it.” The statement ended with his full name, Nasir Jones, followed by “BLAK MUSIC 2026.” While he confirmed he's been working on music, he didn't explain whether the sign-off refers to an upcoming project or something else.

This letter comes nearly a year after the 53-year-old rapper teamed up with DJ Premier for Light-Years, their first full-length collaborative album. The 15-track release, featuring AZ, also closed out Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series celebrating influential rap artists.

Nas reflects on Hip Hop’s challenges and why the genre is timeless

As REVOLT previously reported, Nas revisited his Hip Hop Is Dead declaration back in October 2025. Although he acknowledged some concerns about the genre, he also recognized the artists helping it move forward. “I used to say [that] Hip Hop is dead. It is kind of dead, but we have to think about it, in a sense, like that. Because if you think about it, this year is really incredible. I mean, Kendrick’s been on a roll, Clipse [is] cooking, [there’s the] Legend Has It [series], Mass Appeal,” he explained.

He also praised younger rappers and women in Hip Hop for contributing to the culture while acknowledging that violence and a lack of growth can threaten its progress. Despite those concerns, he maintained that the genre continues to evolve. “I think rap is timeless, and yeah, Hip Hop is timeless,” Nas added. He emphasized that the genre can remain relevant as long as artists bring fresh ideas and create music that genuinely connects with listeners.