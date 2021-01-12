Image Image Credit Tom Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nancy Pelosi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized during a congressional trip to Luxembourg, her administration confirmed on Friday (Dec. 13). According to spokesman Ian Krager, the former House speaker “sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation.”

Pelosi, who was in the country for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, didn’t share further details on the incident. However, Krager said she’s “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” the press release continued. “Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to [the] people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe.”

Krager added, "Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny." The Democratic representative “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon,” the statement ended.

Leading up to and following the U.S. presidential election, Pelosi has been unreserved in her criticism. In November, she criticized Donald Trump’s controversial remark that potential attackers would “have to shoot through the fake news” to get to him, claiming the Republican leader displayed signs of increasing “cognitive degeneration.”

Later that month, Pelosi denied VP Harris was “set up to fail” in the presidential race. In fact, she argued that if Biden pulled out earlier than he did in July, there likely would’ve been even more Democratic candidates. “Kamala, I think, still would have won, but she may have been stronger, having taken her case to the public sooner,” the 84-year-old added.