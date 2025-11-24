Image Image Credit Win McNamee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mo’ne Davis participates in a Women's Professional Baseball League exhibition game in Washington, D.C. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mo’ne Davis, whose breakthrough performance in the 2014 Little League World Series made her one of the most recognizable young athletes in the country, is taking the next step in her baseball career. The 24-year-old was selected 10th overall in the first Women’s Pro Baseball League (WPBL) draft on Thursday (Nov. 20). According to MLB, she was listed as a center fielder, though her pitching background remains one of the most notable elements of her athletic profile.

The league — featuring teams in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, the last of whom drafted Davis — is scheduled to begin play August 2026 at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois. Its launch will follow the Women’s Baseball World Cup in Rockford, set for July 22 to 26. The WPBL is the first professional women’s baseball league in the United States since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League ended operations in 1954.

“It’s really cool to play in this league, just to play with other women, especially the women whose names got called and whose names will get called,” said Davis. “They’ve done amazing things in the baseball world, so I’m just happy to be alongside of them and to help push this league and the game forward.”

Mo’ne Davis’ exemplary sports background

Davis became a household name at age 13 after delivering a shutout with eight strikeouts in Philadelphia’s opening game against Nashville during the 2014 Little League World Series. Her 70-mph fastball and poised performances made her the first girl to earn a win and pitch a shutout in the tournament’s history.

Following her Little League career, Davis excelled in multiple sports. She starred in basketball at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and went on to play collegiate softball at Hampton University, where she appeared primarily as an infielder and outfielder. Additionally, she covered Little League World Series games as a broadcaster for ESPN.