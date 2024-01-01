Image Image Credit Luis Alvarez via Getty Images Image Alt Black businesswoman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ten remarkable young entrepreneurs took center stage, winning the 2024 Moguls in the Making competition, presented by Ally in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and we couldn’t be prouder of them. These HBCU students aren't just dreaming of change. They're building it by using their entrepreneurial drive to create a better future. Talk about using your gifts to create change!

In REVOLT's original TV special “Moguls Unplugged,” moderated by CEO Detavio Samuels, five of the 10 contest winners won a seat at the table with industry leaders to share stories, strategies, and inspiration. The conversation featured insights from Natalie Brown, Ally's Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship; entrepreneur Caitlyn Davis, and artist/entrepreneur Rick Williams. The convos created a dynamic exchange of ideas on the intersections of business, creativity, and social impact.

The five representatives from the winning teams — Kenna Agbugba, Nalone Sumo, Megan Abraham, Jazmon Derousselle, and Adeoluwa James Owolabi — kicked off the discussion in a symbolic and heartfelt way. Each was presented with a single flower and a note tied to its stem. Samuels invited the entrepreneurs to unwrap their notes and reflect on key themes tied to their journeys: Practical and inclusive leadership, entrepreneurial innovation, building resilience, economic mobility, and advocacy/changemaking.

As these young visionaries shared their perspectives on these pivotal topics, the panelists offered valuable insights and fresh perspectives. This brought a sharper focus to what may lie ahead for these budding entrepreneurs. Their candid advice sparked deeper conversations about the challenges and opportunities that await.

More than a discussion, “Moguls Unplugged” is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and purpose. It underscores the power of community, mentorship, and collaboration in shaping the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. With guidance from industry leaders and programs like Moguls in the Making, these five entrepreneurs are proving that the future is limitless.