Key Takeaways

Mobb Deep’s final album, Infinite, was released on Friday (Oct. 10).

The album blends unreleased Prodigy vocals with new verses from Havoc and production by The Alchemist.

Guest features span generations with appearances from Nas, Clipse, Ghostface Killah and Jorja Smith.

Hip Hop history doesn’t always offer closure, but Infinite — Mobb Deep’s ninth and reportedly final studio LP — feels like the kind of farewell that honors legacy while pushing sound forward. Released on Friday (Oct. 10), the 15-track project reunites Havoc and the late Prodigy through a decade’s worth of unreleased vocals. It was sharpened by Havoc’s own verses and meticulous co-production from The Alchemist.

From its haunting opener, “Against The World,” the album evokes the Queensbridge vibes that made Mobb Deep icons. Prodigy’s closing words to his longtime friend and collaborator on the track are sure to bring forth a myriad of emotions from an initial listen: “H, good lookin’, n**ga. I love you. See you on the other side, my n**ga.” Another track, “Down For You,” boasts a matching visual as part of the bittersweet album campaign.

The project features an impressive lineup of collaborators who bridge eras and styles. Nas appears three times (“Down For You,” “Pour The Henny,” and “Love The Way”), Jorja Smith and H.E.R. lend soulful vocals, while Clipse, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Big Noyd add to the crew’s East Coast lineage.

Havoc and The Alchemist talk about the creation of Infinite

For Havoc and The Alchemist, crafting Infinite was both catharsis and duty. “Al just started playing these incredible verses that Prodigy had,” Havoc recalled during an appearance on “The Bigger Picture.” He further revealed how some were sitting on a hard drive for years, waiting for the right time. That time seems to have arrived when the duo felt Prodigy’s spirit most tangibly. The Alchemist described the late rapper as still leading the album, and every instrumental was based around “the blessings that he left.”

Despite its title, Infinite closes Mobb Deep’s recording catalog on a finite note — one steeped in reverence and purpose. It’s a project that refuses to treat posthumous work as exploitation, and instead honors the grind, rebellion and poetic precision that defined one of rap’s most influential duos. As Havoc put it: “It’s a celebration. It could be looked at as closure. Whatever it feels like to you … My bro deserves that, and we’re just sending him off with a bang.”