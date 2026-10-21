Image Image Credit Bonnie Jo Mount / The Washington Post via Getty Images Image Alt Crime scene tape outside a Walmart Supercenter where six people, including the shooter, were shot and killed on November 23, 2022 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Mississippi attorney general ruled an officer’s fatal shooting of 1-year-old Kohen Wiley justified.

Kohen’s mother, Vellesiya Wiley, disputes investigators’ account that the vehicle headed toward officers.

Attorney Ben Crump demands the release of body-camera and surveillance footage for the toddler's family.

Four months after apolice officer fatally shot 1-year-old Kohen Wiley outside a Walmart in Senatobia, Mississippi, his family is still searching for answers. Now, a state decision has intensified their calls for transparency.

On Monday (Oct. 19), Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that the officer's use of deadly force during the shooting back in June was justified.

“Today, the Office of the Attorney General announced it has completed the review of a June 14, 2026 incident in Senatobia involving one officer with the Senatobia Police Department,” the statement began. “In this incident, the Attorney General’s Office found the use of force was justified. Pursuant to Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code, the review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.”

However, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Kohen's family, is questioning how officials reached that conclusion without publicly releasing footage of the shooting.

Ben Crump challenges ruling in Kohen Wiley's death

In a statement published on his law firm's website, Crump demanded the immediate release of police body-camera and surveillance recordings. He also raised concerns about previous allegations of racism involving the department's former chief and an officer.

“A one-year-old baby was shot and killed by a police officer, and now the state of Mississippi says that use of force was justified. How can anyone accept that conclusion when Kohen’s family and the public still have not been allowed to see the body-camera footage?” he asked. “This is a department whose chief was fired after reports of racial slurs in his text messages, and whose officer faced a complaint alleging a racially offensive remark two days before he shot Kohen. If the footage supports the state’s decision, release it. We will not stop fighting until this family gets the truth.”

What led to the fatal police shooting of Kohen Wiley at a Mississippi Walmart?

According to reports, the tragedy unfolded when officers responded to a shoplifting incident involving diapers and baby clothing. Kohen's mother, Vellesiya Wiley, and her friend were leaving the store with the toddler when police attempted to stop their vehicle. Investigators maintain that the driver headed toward officers, prompting one to open fire. The bullets struck Kohen and his mom's friend. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital, while the driver suffered serious injuries.

Vellesiya has denied the shoplifting allegations and disputed the police account, saying the vehicle was not heading toward officers. According to The Associated Press, neither woman had been charged in connection with the incident. The family also points to preliminary independent autopsy findings that its attorneys say suggest the fatal shot came from the side of the vehicle rather than directly in front. Meanwhile, the officer's attorney, Martin Zummach, defended his client's actions, telling the AP, “He had no choice but to fire his weapon.”

With the state's review complete, the family's central demand remains unchanged: access to the recordings that could shed light on the final moments of the innocent baby’s life.