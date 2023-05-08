Image Image Credit Yellow Dog Productions/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Courtroom gavel Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 19), The Associated Press confirmed that former Mississippi Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Elward was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his involvement in torturing two Black men and participating in a separate incident of sexual assault against a white man. U.S. District Judge Tom Lee handed down a 241-month sentence and emphasized the severity of Elward’s actions, which he deemed "egregious and despicable."

The crimes unfolded in January 2023 when Elward and five other law enforcement officers, including Deputy Brett McAlpin and Deputy Christian Dedmon, responded to a racist call alleging that two Black men were staying with a white woman in a Rankin County home. The group, self-dubbed "The Goon Squad," assaulted Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker using stun guns, a sex toy, and other objects. Elward even staged a mock execution, inadvertently shooting Jenkins in the mouth.

The incident, described as a "racist call for extrajudicial violence," culminated in false charges against the victims and left Jenkins with severe injuries, including a lacerated tongue and broken jaw. As REVOLT previously reported, those deputies were also linked to previous violent encounters with Black men, further highlighting systemic issues within the town’s law enforcement division.

During sentencing, Jenkins and Parker called for the harshest penalties. Jenkins, a musician, expressed his ongoing suffering and sense of violation. Elward acknowledged his wrongdoing and apologized to the victims, but cited a culture of corruption within the sheriff's office as a contributing factor.

Elward was also sentenced for his involvement in a prior assault on Alan Schmidt. The officers involved, including Elward, McAlpin, Dedmon, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke, and Joshua Hartfield, have pleaded guilty to federal and state charges.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, initially silent on the matter, pledged reform after the officers' guilty pleas. However, Jenkins and Parker demanded his resignation and have initiated a civil lawsuit against the department. The two are seeking $400 million in damages.