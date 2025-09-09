Key Takeaways
- The couple shared the news in a surprise Instagram post celebrating their son’s first birthday.
- Zhang and Miguel had been quietly linked for months, with no prior public confirmation of their relationship.
- Miguel and Margaret Zhang’s reveal of "Angelito" marks the first time the pair publicly acknowledged their child.
Miguel is officially in dad mode.
Monday (Sept. 9), the R&B singer revealed that he and Chinese-Australian filmmaker Margaret Zhang share a one-year-old son named "Angelito." The news came through a surprise joint Instagram post featuring a touching video of Miguel holding the smiling child. “Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much!” he wrote. “So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song — hope it always reminds you of how loved you are.”
The child is believed to have been born in 2024, a few years after Miguel’s separation from longtime partner Nazanin Mandi and the end of their marriage. The two had been together since their late teens, weathering a 17-year relationship that included multiple breakups, a 2018 wedding, and what once felt like a solid love story in the spotlight. Despite briefly reconciling in 2021, Mandi filed for divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.
Zhang is best known for serving as the former editor-in-chief of Vogue China. She and Miguel had been quietly linked for months, making appearances at events like the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles back in March and a Chanel fashion show in Hangzhou, China, last year. Neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.
New music on the way
Along with his baby announcement, Miguel also has something else to celebrate. After a seven-year break from full-length projects, he recently announced his new album Caos is dropping Oct. 23 — on his 40th birthday. The 12-track album will include “Always Time,” but mostly features new material. It’s his first album since 2017’s War & Leisure.