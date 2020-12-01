Image Image Credit Alex Walker via Getty Images Image Alt Prison Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A Memphis security guard will spend the remainder of his life behind bars after being convicted of the 2021 death of Alvin Motley Jr., a legally blind Black man who was gunned down during a heated gas station dispute. On Friday (May 3), Gregory Livingston was sentenced following a four-day trial that began on Tuesday (April 30).

Livingston, 57, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Following a preliminary hearing in 2021, Alvin Motley Sr., the deceased man’s father, told the media, “I am outraged beyond all measure because he shot my son… Whatever years I have left on this earth, I want him to be locked away and think about what he did every single day, just like I have to.”

The tragic encounter unfolded three years ago, on Aug. 7, after the former law enforcement officer confronted Alvin Jr. about his music being too loud at a Kroger fuel center. The Chicago native was a passenger in his girlfriend, Pia Foster’s, vehicle.

Foster told the court she felt like they were picked on and that her boyfriend wanted him and Livingston to “talk like men.” Security footage showed the 48-year-old holding a cigarette in one hand and a beer can in the other as he walked toward the guard, who brandished a gun. According to another witness, he commanded Alvin Jr. to stop before firing a single shot into the victim’s chest. He then called 911 to report the shooting but did not render aid as Alvin laid on the ground.

Witness Shedrick Weary, who defended Motley and Funk against the loud music claims, testified that she also had a verbal exchange with Livingston. “The security guard came up to me and told me that he’s killed people before in the past and that he wasn’t worried about whatever they just got into,” he said while on the stand.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represented the Motley family, issued the following statement:

“Today marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for Alvin and his grieving family. We commend the efforts of the prosecution team for their commitment to pursuing justice in this case. Today’s verdict sends a powerful message that acts of violence will not go unchecked, especially when they result in the loss of innocent lives. While today’s verdict brings a measure of closure, it does not erase the pain of Alvin’s absence, or the trauma endured by his family. We stand with them in their continued pursuit of justice, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Alvin’s legacy is one of justice and meaningful change.”

For many, the case drew comparisons to the death of 17-year-old Jordan Davis, a Black teen who was shot during a confrontation over loud music in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2012. Like Alvin Jr., he was unarmed when his killer, Michael Dunn, opened fire on him at a gas station. Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2014. An attempt to appeal his conviction was denied in 2016.

Livingston’s legal team has already filed a motion for a new trial, which will be determined by a judge next month.