On Thursday (Sept. 5), Pepsi released a cinematic commercial in partnership with the NFL and Paramount Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming film Gladiator II. In addition to cameos from football talents like Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, and Travis Kelce, the three-minute clip featured Megan Thee Stallion, who oversaw the sports competitors in the midst of battle. Actors Lamorne Morris and Jake Lacy rounded out the star-studded cast.

About halfway through the promotion, Megan broke out a Hip Hop remix of Queen's stadium classic "We Will Rock You," complete with some special moves alongside spear-wielding dancers. The updated version of the 70's single was also made available on streaming platforms.

The Houston talent shared a statement on Pepsi's latest campaign, which served as a sequel to the company's 2003 advert with Beyoncé, Pink, and Britney Spears. “I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the legends who appeared in this Gladiator campaign 20 years ago and proud to have carved my own new legacy,” she said. “Pepsi really brought the worlds of music, sports, and entertainment together in a powerful way to set off the new NFL season. It was fun putting my creative flip on such an iconic Queen song and I can’t wait for the Hotties to hear it!"

Added the video's director, Jake Scott, "Bringing the epic world of Gladiator II to life in a modern, dynamic way through this Pepsi campaign was incredibly exciting. We wanted to create a visual spectacle that captured the energy and intensity of the sport while also paying homage to the iconic film and the original Pepsi campaign. The collaboration with Pepsi and the incredible talent involved made this project truly unforgettable."

Check out Megan and Co. in action below. Gladiator II, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, premieres in theaters this November.