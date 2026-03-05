Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Corey Colvin and Carlton Gerard Sabbs attend Joe and Jada live podcast recording in celebration of Prime Video McDonald's All American Games documentary Meal Ticket at The Miracle Theater on February 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Meal Ticket premieres March 19 on Prime Video and explores the history and impact of the McDonald’s All American Games.

The documentary features interviews with NBA and WNBA stars, along with archival footage from recent showcase games.

Co-directors Carlton Gerard Sabbs and Corey Colvin bring their Chicago roots and entertainment backgrounds to the project.

We’re officially two weeks away from Meal Ticket making its debut on Prime Video. Set to premiere on March 19, the upcoming documentary will explore the story of the McDonald’s All American Games, which helped launch the legendary careers of stars like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

Produced by Roc Nation, Known Originals, and Creative Control, the feature-length film was co-directed by Carlton Gerard Sabbs and Corey Colvin. In addition to footage from the 2022 and 2023 All American Games, viewers can look forward to “other historical moments from the showcase.” There will also be interviews with some of basketball’s greatest talents from both the NBA and WNBA, including Blake Griffin, JJ Redick, Candace Parker, Tracy McGrady, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson.

The ‘Meal Ticket’ trailer boasts cameos from Flau’jae Johnson and Jalen Rose

“I don’t care what any player ever accomplishes — they can be a champion and a Hall of Famer — but when they talk about things that they accomplished in their basketball career, everybody’s gonna mention being a McDonald’s High School All American,” Jalen Rose says at the start of the official trailer, which includes commentary from Janiah Barker, Flau’jae Johnson and Amar’e Stoudemire.

“Meal Ticket tells the story of this epic cultural phenomenon through the eyes of the legends it’s created, the lives it’s changed and the communities it’s transformed,” the documentary’s synopsis reads. Along the way, it will also honor the late and great John Wooden and Morgan Wootten, who helped “bring the concept of the country’s premier high school all-star game to life.”

Watch the trailer below, then scroll for more insight into Sabbs and Colvin’s vision for Meal Ticket.

Inside ‘Meal Ticket’ co-directors Carlton Gerard Sabbs and Corey Colvin’s journey

Both Sabbs and Colvin were raised in Chicago and collaborated on multiple projects over the years. According to a press release, their combined credits include Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, “Get You A Me,” several of Jamie Foxx’s Netflix specials, and “The Book Of HOV” exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library.

Notably, both triumphed over humble beginnings. Before making his directorial debut with Meal Ticket, Sabbs was juggling multiple corporate jobs. Colvin, on the other hand, was selling mattresses and sleeping on a friend’s couch while trying to land a production assistant role. Today, both are fathers focused on shaping a promising future for Black filmmaking – and we couldn’t be more excited to support their incredible journeys.

“Meal Ticket was a chance to merge sports, culture and history while amplifying voices that rarely get center stage. Hip Hop, basketball and the stories of Black excellence intersect in ways that are undeniable and timeless,” Sabbs told The Source.