Image Image Credit San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Police vehicle operated by the City of Fairfield Police Department Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Video from Fairfield High School shows 16-year-old Maurice Williams being struck and pulled by the hair by a police officer during an on-campus arrest.

Police say the officer used “distraction strikes” while attempting to handcuff him, but Williams’ family disputes that account and says he was not fighting.

The officer has been administratively reassigned as an outside investigation continues, and Williams was released without charges.

A viral video involving a Fairfield, California, police officer and a Black teenager has sparked outrage as the student and his family demand accountability.

According to NBC Bay Area, 16-year-old Maurice Williams is speaking out after footage showed a Fairfield police officer hitting him in the head and pulling him by the hair during an on-campus arrest at Fairfield High School. Williams, a sophomore, said the encounter left him traumatized and afraid to return to school.

“I just felt my hair getting pulled, and I just felt my face getting hit,” he told the outlet.

Fairfield police said officers were responding to a fight on campus. Per the department, after attempts to restrain Williams, the officer used “distraction strikes” while trying to handcuff him. Williams’ family disputes that account, saying he was not in a physical fight and did not hit anyone. They also said he was taken into custody and later released without charges.

Williams’ mother, Rhamesha Stevenson, said her son has not been the same since the incident. His father, Will Williams, also voiced fear about how far the confrontation could have gone, telling NBC Bay Area, “He could’ve been shot.”

The video has raised broader concerns about police conduct at schools and the use of force against students. Williams said the encounter changed the way he thinks about police and school safety.

Family points to past video involving the same officer

Williams’ family also pointed to a separate video that they say shows the same officer involved in an incident with an 18-year-old woman during a traffic stop last year. As KTVU reported, the officer — identified by the publication as Bianca Camacho — appeared to pull the teenager from the vehicle by her hair as the woman screamed to stop. In response, Williams' family called for policy changes, accountability, and for the officer to lose her badge.

Fairfield police said the officer has been administratively reassigned while an outside investigation continues. The department did not respond to NBC Bay Area about the family’s latest claims.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said it is limited in what it can share due to an active student matter and ongoing investigation. However, the district confirmed that the school principal has been in communication with Williams’ family and said it remains focused on providing culturally responsive care to students and staff processing what happened.