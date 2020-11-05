Image Image Credit Natalia Lebedinskaia / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Child on a phone Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (March 14), it was revealed that six teenagers in Massachusetts have been accused of bullying and creating a Snapchat filled with vile language and racist threats. Those involved also allegedly took part in a mock slave auction.

According to Hampden County representatives, a group of eighth grade students from the town of Southwick created a group chat in the social media app on Feb. 8 that continued until Feb. 9. In an official statement shared on Facebook, authorities claimed that the individuals in question "expressed hateful and racist comments, including notions of violence toward people of color, racial slurs, derogatory pictures and videos, and a mock slave auction directed at two particular juveniles."

As a result, all were suspended and handed a threat to commit a crime charge. Two were given an additional charge of interference with civil rights and one was indicted for witness interference.

"Hatred and racism have no place in this community. And where this behavior becomes criminal, I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve, as we did here, to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice," said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. "There is no question that the alleged behavior of these six juveniles is vile, cruel and contemptible. Seeing it, and facing the reality that these thoughts, that this ugliness, can exist within middle school students, here, in this community, in 2024 is discouraging, unsettling and deeply frustrating.”

He continued, "As I have described, through the work of my office’s investigators, and the work in court yet to come, we intend to appropriately punish those whose alleged behavior displayed a capacity for such hatred and cruelty and, ultimately, amounted to chargeable criminal conduct. And we must also acknowledge that this incident is not and will not be the only one of its kind. It is a reality that we cannot ignore. I look forward with resolve and commitment to enact change and to foster progress in this county."