Mass Appeal is taking it all the way back to the essence with a bold new announcement: Legend Has It…, a historic slate of new LPs from seven legendary Hip Hop acts, set to roll out between now and the end of 2025. Officially unveiled on Wednesday (April 16), the series is a celebration of the pioneers who helped define the sound, spirit and global influence of New York rap. And for fans who’ve been waiting on dream collaborations and long-rumored sequels at a time when true lyricists seem to be few and far between, this one’s personal.

Legend Has It… will include heavyweights such as Nas & DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Big L, De La Soul and one “surprise guest of honor” whose name remains under wraps for now. The trailer is already out, and the buzz is real.

“Legend Has It... is dedicated to celebrating and spotlighting some of the most important and influential Hip Hop artists of all time; trailblazers who’ve been instrumental in building and shaping the music and culture, and have taken it from the streets of New York City to the wider world, leaving an indelible mark on music,” Mass Appeal shared in an official press release.

Nas and DJ Premier finally set to deliver their long-awaited album

Perhaps the most anticipated of the bunch is the long-teased Nas and DJ Premier project. The duo — whose chemistry dates back to Illmatic — previously hinted at a joint album with their 2023 track “Define My Name,” but things went quiet after that. Now, it’s confirmed: The album is real, and it’s coming.

The Wu-Tang legacy grows: Supreme Clientele 2 and Raekwon’s return

Fans of the Wu are eating good. Ghostface Killah will finally drop Supreme Clientele 2, the sequel to his 2000 cult classic and one of the most demanded follow-ups in rap history. Meanwhile, Raekwon will deliver Emperor’s New Clothes, his latest solo venture and a continuation of the Chef’s vivid storytelling legacy.

Honoring fallen legends: Big L, Mobb Deep, and De La Soul

This rollout also carries emotional weight. Legend Has It… will include the first new Mobb Deep and De La Soul albums since the deaths of Prodigy and Trugoy the Dove, respectively. On top of that, Big L — who was tragically murdered in 1999 — will receive another posthumous release, continuing the legacy of one of Harlem’s most revered lyricists.

Some have already begun speculating on the unnamed “surprise guest” teased in the campaign. Possibilities being floated range from Pete Rock and CL Smooth to Big Daddy Kane, with some even tossing out the name JAY-Z (let’s not hold our breath on that one).

With this rollout, Mass Appeal doubles down on its mission to “[preserve] the past, [celebrate] the present and [push] Hip Hop into the future.” If there was ever a moment to tap back in with the culture’s architects, Legend Has It… might just be it.