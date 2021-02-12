Image Image Credit Liliane Lathan Image Alt Actor David Oyelowo (left), Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee (center) with MACRO Founder/CEO Charles King and Chief Brand Officer Stacey Walker King at the media company’s annual MACRO’s Summer House event in Los Angeles. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Eight hundred creatives gathered in LA for MACRO Summer House 2025, which celebrated culture and connection.

Keith Lee led a powerful "Food for Thought" panel on authenticity and digital influence.

The event blended joy, community, and industry access, all of which reinforced MACRO's role in shaping Black Hollywood.

On Saturday (June 28), MACRO returned with its signature Summer House celebration, which drew 800 creatives, entertainers, and cultural tastemakers to Nya Studios East in Los Angeles. Co-hosted by married couple MACRO Founder and CEO Charles D. King (Judas and the Black Messiah, Mudbound) and Chief Brand Officer Stacey Walker King, the event delivered a joyful, sun-soaked afternoon designed to uplift community, culture, and creative freedom.

With no strict itinerary, the day played out like an elevated block party — complete with local food trucks, DJ sets, games, and more. Behind the games and music was a deeper purpose: To celebrate Black brilliance and build space for connection beyond the Hollywood grind.

As Stacey put it, the event was nothing short of a “rousing success.” In a detailed recap, Black Girl Nerds wrote that the day “radiated joy, inspiration, and unapologetic Black excellence — delivered with a side of street tacos and champagne pong.”

Keith Lee led a “Food for Thought” panel on authenticity and impact

At the heart of the afternoon was “Food for Thought,” a candid conversation between Stacey and viral food critic Keith Lee. Known for his honest, community-focused food reviews, Lee shared reflections on how authenticity shaped his influence.

“People don’t just care about what you say. You’re feeding them energy,” BGR recalled him telling a packed crowd. The dialogue struck a chord with attendees, many of whom resonated with his emphasis on trust and responsibility in the digital age.

The panel served as a reminder that MACRO Summer House isn’t just a social function — it’s a platform for meaningful dialogue among rising and established voices in Black media.

MACRO Summer House 2025 was a star-studded celebration of Black creative power

The guest list reflected MACRO’s deep ties to Black Hollywood. Notable attendees included Aldis Hodge, David Oyelowo, Algee Smith, Gabrielle Dennis, Jharrel Jerome, JB Smoove, Lil Rel Howery, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Aziza Scott, Melvin Gregg, and Heather B. While the vibe was playful and relaxed, the message was powerful: Joy and community are not only compatible, but they're also essential to creative sustainability.

Founded in 2015, MACRO built a reputation as a multi-platform media company committed to amplifying the voices of people of color, especially Black and Indigenous people. With projects spanning Oscar-winning films, Emmy-nominated series and equity-driven ventures like M88 and MaCVenture Capital, the company continues to lead by example, both on screen and off.