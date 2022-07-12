Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lucky Daye has been in the game for a long time, but the singer-songwriter has finally fully blossomed into his own as an artist.

The Grammy Award winner has given us a slew of modern R&B classics, starting with his debut album, Painted. His evolution continued, and by the time his third studio album, Algorithm, dropped, he had become a certified star. The 14-track project blended his signature storytelling with sleek production and genre-pushing sounds that reflect both evolution and intention.

He hit the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards and spoke to REVOLT about Algorithm, expressing how he truly gave it his all, determined to create a lasting masterpiece.

“This was one of the albums where I put a lot into it,” he expressed. “A lot musically, lyrically, emotionally, and even [into] the concepts. I poured a lot into it.”

Debates around new and old albums are always heating up, and Power 105.1’s Nyla Symone sparked a conversation by suggesting that Leon Thomas’ album Mutt has the potential to become a classic R&B album with time. Lucky Daye threw in Solange’s A Seat at the Table as another certified classic in his opinion. As for his own work, he named Painted as a project that has the potential to grow into a classic with time. Then, he teased his follow-up to Algorithm as another contender.

The Keep Cool Records/RCA Records signee also took the moment to show love to Thomas, his fellow R&B star out there making waves in the genre and setting the foundation for long-term success. Plus, he shouted out the singer’s start on shows like “Victorious” and “The Backyardigans.” See their heartfelt interaction at the 2025 BET Awards here.

“I love how he never stopped, and even though he was in other businesses, he never lost his love for music,” he shared. “Every day, I would see him in the studio while I was grinding, and even though I knew he was grinding as an actor, I watched him grind like me when it came to music. I have a soft spot for him, and I love him.”