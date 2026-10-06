Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lucki performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

LUCKI revealed stitches after the altercation outside ComplexCon 2026 and said LAPD still had his car, $100,000 and his debit card.

LAPD said four people had injuries consistent with stab wounds or lacerations, and two were taken to a hospital.

ComplexCon said the incident occurred on a public street outside the event, and no suspects had been identified at the time of reporting.

LUCKI is speaking out following the incident in which he was injured outside of ComplexCon over the weekend. On Monday (Oct. 5), the Dr*gs R Bad rapper revealed the stitches he received after Saturday’s (Oct. 3) altercation involving what appeared to be members of Playboi Carti’s entourage.

LUCKI also called out the Los Angeles Police Department, which, according to him, is still in possession of several of his belongings. “Look at your baby. Aye, though, LAPD, can I please get my car back? I don’t know what happened,” he said in an Instagram Story. “I got no clue what happened. I don’t know. It’s a lot going on, but I got $100,000 in the car, my debit card.”

“I don’t know if you guys [are] trying to have a little fun, but can I please get my car back?” he continued. For better or worse, LUCKI stopped short of explaining what happened during the altercation, let alone what led up to it.

What happened during LUCKI’s scuffle outside 2026 ComplexCon

Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lucki performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In case you missed it, footage from Saturday showed LUCKI and several others getting into a brawl outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Security could be seen trying to break up the altercation, with one witness saying, “Somebody just got stabbed. I think somebody got stabbed in the hand.”

Roughly 30 seconds into the video, what appeared to be Carti opened the door of a nearby car to get a look at the fight. Shortly after, on-site personnel were heard calling for a paramedic as another person urged them to get LUCKI “to a hospital.”

What LAPD and ComplexCon said about the altercation involving LUCKI

Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lucki performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

According to the LAPD, the fight happened at around 4:45 p.m. PT, and when officers arrived, the group “quickly dispersed.” Authorities found four people with injuries “consistent with stab wounds or lacerations,” two of whom were taken to a local hospital. “Both sustained injuries that appeared to be the result of a knife attack,” police said in a statement.

A third victim made their own way to a local hospital, where they were treated for a “severe laceration believed to have been sustained during the altercation.” The fourth person suffered a laceration to his elbow but declined treatment at the scene, though it’s “unknown whether he later sought medical treatment or was transported to a hospital.” At the time of reporting, no suspects have been identified.

That being said, ComplexCon addressed the incident in a statement of its own, emphasizing that it took place “on the public street outside the event.” Organizers said, “The safety and security of our guests, talent, partners, and staff is our highest priority. We are aware of an incident that occurred outside the ComplexCon event yesterday, and our security team and the LAPD responded immediately."

They continued, "We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and remain focused on maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone attending ComplexCon.”