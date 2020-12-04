Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Louis Gossett Jr. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Louis Gossett Jr., a pioneering figure in Hollywood who became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, has passed away at the age of 87. His cousin, Neal L. Gossett, confirmed the news to The Associated Press earlier today (March 29). "Never mind the awards, never mind the glitz and glamor, the Rolls-Royces, and the big houses in Malibu. It’s about the humanity of the people that he stood for," the relative said in tribute to the veteran thespian. No official cause of death was revealed.

From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, Louis' journey into acting began with a high school production during a basketball injury hiatus. His talent was evident early on, which led him to make his Broadway debut at the age of 16 in “Take a Giant Step.” He continued to build on his craft by attending New York University on a scholarship, balancing his passions for basketball and drama.

Louis' versatility as an actor allowed him to transition seamlessly between stage, television and film. One of Louis’ career-defining moments came in 1959 with his role in the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun,” where he starred alongside Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Diana Sands. This performance garnered him critical acclaim and set the stage for his future success. Louis' breakthrough in Hollywood came with his portrayal of Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman, the role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Throughout his career, Louis' impact extended beyond his accolades. He used his platform to advocate for social justice and equality, aligning himself with causes that mirrored the humanity he portrayed on screen. In a 2020 interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," the octogenarian made it clear he had no plans on retiring. "As long as I'm here, there's a job to do for the benefit of us all," he stated.

Our condolences go out to Louis’ family, friends and fans.