Image Image Credit Comezora via Getty Images Image Alt MRI Machine Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Keith McAllister was pulled into an MRI machine after a metal chain around his neck reacted to the magnetic field.

His family alleges that the technician failed to warn him to remove the chain before entering the room.

A GoFundMe launched by his stepdaughter seeks support for funeral costs and raises concerns about medical negligence.

A 61-year-old Long Island man died in a fatal MRI accident after a metal chain around his neck triggered the machine’s powerful magnetic pull, according to the Nassau County Police statement.

According to 12 News Long Island, the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (July 16), when Keith McAllister entered the MRI room at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, N.Y. to assist his wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, following her scan.

“In that instant, the machine switched him around, pulled him in, and he hit the MRI,” Jones-McAllister recalled.

Jones-McAllister said her husband “went limp” in her arms as she and the technician — who had previously discussed the chain with him — tried unsuccessfully to pull him free.

According to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, an MRI is a non-invasive scan that uses powerful magnets to create detailed 3D images for diagnosing and monitoring medical conditions. Patients are usually advised to remove all metal and electronic items before their procedure.

In a GoFundMe organized by Jones-McAllister’s daughter, Samantha Bodden, she claimed the technician forgot to tell McAllister to remove the chain and later brought him into the MRI room himself. She said her mother and the technician spent several minutes trying to free him before calling the police, and that he remained attached to the machine for nearly an hour.

“Unfortunately, on July 17th, he lost his battle after having several heart attacks following the tragic accident,” GoFundMe states.

Bodden denied reports that McAllister wasn’t authorized to be in the room, stating that the technician had personally allowed him in.

Remembering Keith McAllister...

“Keith was a husband, a father, a stepfather, a grandfather, a brother, and an uncle. He was a friend to many people. He was on a fixed income from Social Security and didn’t have much,” Bodden wrote in GoFundMe. “So at this time, my mother is asking for help with expenses to help bury him. Anything will help and is very much appreciated. We thank you for understanding during this time of loss.”

As of Tuesday (July 22), nearly $9,000 of the $11,000 goal had been raised.