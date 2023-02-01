Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lizzo has had enough of being made into a spectacle. On Friday (March 29), she vented her frustrations in a transparent post that signaled countless supporters to offer her words of encouragement in hopes of helping her to walk back plans to ditch her entertainment career.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music, and make people happy, and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” began the four-time Grammy Award winner.

She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout [and] views, being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look, my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s**t — I QUIT.” In the comments, a flood of fans and celebrities showered the “Rumors” singer with words of support.

Among them was Queen Latifah, who wrote, “[F**K} THAT. DO [YOU].” Veteran actress Holly Robinson Peete suggested that Lizzo take a page out of Queen Bey’s book. “Get you a Beyoncé shut-off switch, Sis! Find tools and practices to shut out the noise — it’s possible! All great artists need one, especially in this day and age where everyone’s opinions are platformed and amplified. Do not quit!” Co-host of “The Read” podcast, Kid Fury, commented, “You are so necessary, talented and important. You also deserve peace. Whatever makes you happy, I support.”

While one fan tried to pour into Lizzo using lyrics from the artist's song “Special.” “‘In case nobody told you today, you're special/ In case nobody made you believe, you’re special.’ Your own words. Sometimes we need to be our own cheerleaders, and if none of these comments help, I hope your own words will,” read the message.

While facing criticism about her figure, the classically trained flutiest, her production company and dance captain were named in a lawsuit in August, alleging that they weight shamed, racially discriminated and created a “hostile work environment” by three former backup dancers. Days after the complaint was filed, she addressed the accusations in an Instagram post saying she was hurt by the “outrageous” and “false allegations” that questioned her work ethic and morals.

Despite an effort to have the entire lawsuit tossed out, in February, a judge ruled that only some of the claims would be removed and that the case would continue its path to trial.