For the majority of his career, Lil Nas X has always thrived on reinvention. It’s the type of approach that led us to the melodic effort “Swish,” which signals a new kind of confidence that’s less about provocation and more about precision. The track, which arrived on Wednesday (March 12), trades in his usual flamboyance – pink color scheme aside – for a more introspective, refined approach. And if his recent streak of releases is any indication, his upcoming LP, DREAMBOY. could be his most self-assured project yet.

A more focused sound and visuals

On “Swish,” Lil Nas X took a step back from the high-energy theatrics of past hits and, instead, delivered a smooth, ambient groove that feels both reflective and intentional. “These days, these days, I walk different these days, I talk different these days,” he sang. The accompanying sports-styled visual reinforced said vibe with a single shot on a white soundstage. Throughout, the Georgia talent delivered his lines from a hanging microphone as others worked out behind him. It’s a strikingly simple-yet-effective clip centered around focus over distractions.

Notably, “Swish” is also the latest in a string of back-to-back releases, following “Big Dummy!” and the aforementioned album’s title track. With another drop, “Hotbox,” arriving this Friday (March 14), it's fair to presume that DREAMBOY. isn’t too far in the distance.

Building toward his next body of work

The ongoing journey to DREAMBOY. has been anything but conventional. Lil Nas X first hinted at new tunes back in 2022 before previewing a more party-focused sound. Early promotional singles like the YoungBoy Never Broke Again-assisted “Late to Da Party (F**K BET)” and “STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)" fueled speculation about the album’s direction and which singles would be on the final tracklist.

Things took a turn in early 2024 with “J CHRIST,” a controversial single that reignited conversations around his bold imagery and artistic statements. He followed that up with “Where Do We Go Now?,” which coincided with the release of the well-received Long Live Montero documentary. By that year's end, he fully embraced DREAMBOY. as the album title by making it official in a cryptic social media post. The rollout picked up in November with the pop-leaning “LIGHT AGAIN!” and “need dat boy.”

If Nas X’s more recent offerings are any indication, this project could both mark his long-awaited return to the forefront and redefine his legacy. After shattering records with “Old Town Road” and proving his versatility on MONTERO, he’s now stepping into an era that showcases his growth, confidence and evolution.