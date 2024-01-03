Image Image Credit Leon Bennett/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Katt Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), VIBE revealed that Katt Williams won a huge legal victory in a 2016 lawsuit. Judge Christina Snyder threw out a $1.7 million judgment filed against the comedian by former assistant Angelina Triplett-Hill. According to the publication, there were no documented hospital records or police reports to support the case.

According to Triplett-Hill's claim, Williams assaulted the plaintiff on a California film set in 2014. In documents shared by Daily Mail, Triplett-Hill ended up on the receiving end of verbal abuse from Williams after taking a phone call. Things allegedly turned physical when the Friday After Next star struck Triplett-Hill multiple times, which resulted in her hitting the ground and becoming unconscious. While the exact date isn't clear, VIBE added that the former assistant accused Williams of failing to respond and was eventually awarded $1.7 million after a motion for default was filed.

“Katt said he did nothing wrong and would never pay the woman a cent. He accepted the risks and understood that the plaintiff would try to play on sympathy at trial to ask for even more money,” said Williams' attorney, Jeremiah Reynolds, in a statement. “At trial, we argued that the plaintiff had created a false narrative of working for Katt as his assistant and faked the incident. The plaintiff tried to play on the jurors’ emotions, supposed ‘power imbalances,’ and did everything she could to try to bring in irrelevant and prejudicial evidence about Katt. Judge Snyder excluded it all.”

At the top of the year, Williams made headlines thanks to an explosive interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast. During the conversation, he called out several of his comedic peers, including Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, Cedric the Entertainer, and Tiffany Haddish. Others, including Mo'Nique and Bernie Mac's daughter, Ja’Niece McCullough, expressed support for Williams following the episode.