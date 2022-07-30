Image Image Credit Screenshot from Lancey Foux's "On Ur Mind" video Image Alt Lancey Foux Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (March 27), Lancey Foux returned with a new single titled "On Ur Mind," a killthissonny and Lee-produced effort that saw him harmonizing about a love interest. "I could see in your eyes, you sad and you sure, I could read your mind, your body, and soul, I see you fed up, I can treat you better, as soon as you get up, I get you wet up, I must be on your mind, girl," the British talent sang on the smooth offering.

"On Ur Mind" came with a matching visual that was directed by Emma Berson. The creative clip showed Lancey performing the track in a dark space as shots of a woman were interspersed throughout. At one point, the two converged in a makeshift operating room.

Back in 2023, Lancey received acclaim for his latest mixtape, BACK2DATRAP, a 12-song offering with a single assist from Sexyy Red. Prior to that, he dropped the 22-song LIFE IN HELL project with collaborations alongside KAYTRANADA, 070 Shake, and Jah$tar.

In an interview with online shop GOAT, the East London prodigy spoke on the artists who inspired him to continue pushing the envelope. "I think about Michael Jackson and Prince a lot," he said. "Every time I watched a video of theirs, or heard a song [by them], or saw them accepting an award or getting caught by paparazzi, it was a moment. That's what I'm trying to get to. I'm trying to get to that point where it's almost effortless."

Lancey continued, "When I wake up in the morning, get dressed, jump in my car, I feel like the guy that I'm seeing in my head when no one's watching. But when it comes to my art and something that I'm working on, I never get that feeling because... I don't know. There's so many complex situations in music and art that I haven't figured out yet. I'm trying every day to figure out what it is I need to do to get to my perfection."