"You are descendants of kings and queens that were enslaved … Welcome to America."

These were the first words I heard as I entered the Roots 101 African-American Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, setting the tone for an immersive journey through Black history. The visionary behind this transformative space is Lamont Collins, whose passion for preserving and sharing Black heritage has created a beacon of education and inspiration. Upon entering, Collins places 400-year-old shackles from Ghana on your wrists, forging a powerful connection to the ancestors whose strength endures within us all.

Roots 101 offers an unparalleled educational experience, allowing visitors to feel, see, and reflect on the Black experience that shapes our identity. "I started Roots 101 because, growing up, there were no Black role models to see except within your family," Collins shared for this exclusive interview with REVOLT. "As time went on, it just kept burning inside of me why our story wasn't being told. That's why I named it Roots 101 — just like in higher education, this is the first class you take."

The museum, officially established in 2019 and physically opened in 2020, has quickly gained national recognition. Collins' journey to create Roots 101 began decades earlier when he started collecting African American artifacts at the age of 21. The exhibits are deeply personal and powerful. The museum's mission goes beyond displaying artifacts; it's about education and empowerment. "I always say I teach the future, so we don't repeat the past," Collins told REVOLT. "We've allowed culture to be our past, but culture is a time and place. History is history." And with every passing moment, we create history in real time.

Collins' dedication to telling these stories has attracted notable visitors and supporters, including Nick Cannon and Bobby Seale, the co-founder of the Black Panther Party. "We've had survivors like Sarah Collins Rudolph -- the fifth little girl in the Birmingham bombing -- and the Ford sisters, who walked the Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday. These stories are crucial for young people today," the CEO noted.

The museum also honors local heroes, such as Breonna Taylor and Static Major, with dedicated exhibits. "When Breonna Taylor was killed, it was a different time and place because we were in the middle of COVID and the protests in Louisville. It was the right time to tell our story about injustice and history," the Roots 101 trailblazer insisted. Amidst the tumultuous events of 2020, Collins found himself confronting both the challenges and opportunities of history in real-time. Just two months after the museum's opening, Taylor's tragic death sent shockwaves through Louisville and beyond, amplifying the urgency of Collins' mission. The exhibit dedicated to Taylor, titled "Protest to Progress," became a focal point for both local activism and national discourse.

Collins shared a poignant moment involving local youth: "White and Black children came together to create a casket for Breonna Taylor, adorned with images of Emmett Till and Sandra Bland. It was a powerful statement on the cost of freedom in America, and a call to action for future generations." He then took it a step further. "I put a mirror in the casket," he explained, "to challenge young people to see themselves as agents of change." This symbolic gesture embodied his vision of community empowerment through education and historical reflection — literally. The museum became a space for dialogue, introspection, and advocacy at the heart of civil unrest and local turmoil.

Most wouldn’t have embarked on such an undertaking during a global pandemic, let alone following a death that shocked the nation, but Collins' journey has been one of faith over fear. "I believed in the story and what we had to do. I didn't wait for people who don't look like me to tell me we couldn't do it," he stated. At 64, when most are gearing up for retirement, Collins continues to push the purpose-driven mission of Roots 101.

Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged the influences that shaped him: His father — “the dreamer” — was a drag racer, construction contractor, and the first Black supervisor at Ford Motor Company; while his mother — “the doer” — was an office administrator. A local professor, Dr. Coleman, played a significant role in his intellectual development. “They taught me how to think,” Collins said, explaining how they encouraged him to challenge his own beliefs and become more cognizant of his actions and reactions, as well as the thought processes behind them. Collins summarized his upbringing and the influence of his mentors with an African proverb: "The greatest king plants shade trees he will never sit under." He explained, "That's what my father, mother, and Dr. Coleman were doing for me.” The rigor instilled by Collins' parents and mentors is the foundation of Roots 101.

Lamont Collins underscored the emotional weight and responsibility of honoring Black history, stressing, "Many young people don't grasp why we must honor our ancestors and fulfill our duty to future generations." Understanding this requires not only learning our history but also recognizing that true liberation remains elusive. "We haven't achieved liberation yet; we're still in the midst of celebration," he added. Roots 101 chronicles these milestones, from triumphs like the abolition of slavery and the establishment of HBCUs to pivotal moments such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Barack Obama's presidency. Collins asserts that true liberation entails unrestricted ownership, equity, and socioeconomic progress for all Black people. "To advance, we must achieve victory in this ongoing struggle," he told REVOLT. Roots 101 stands as a testament to that mission.

Collins began his journey of collecting when he was 21 years old. "There's no great endowment to boost Roots 101 whatsoever," the CEO shared, highlighting the museum's grassroots approach. He spoke fervently about the systemic challenges faced by Black museums, emphasizing the disparities in support compared to their predominantly white counterparts that only curate Black stories on occasion, like during Black History Month. A compelling aspect of his approach is his network of support from Black traders and collectors. He recounted an experience from college at the University of Louisville, where his roommate's father, a delegate for Senegal, sparked his interest in African artifacts. "Since then, I’ve continued, and the coolest thing about what I’m doing now is when a lot of these Black traders come to town, they support me," he explained. These traders often entrust Roots 101 with their artifacts free of charge.

Collins’ vision extends beyond the preservation of the artifacts themselves. He aims to educate and inspire visitors from all backgrounds, fostering a broader understanding of Black history. He shared a touching story of a child who visited the museum with her family. "This cute little blonde-haired white girl came in with her mom and dad, and the dad said, 'I came by here because my daughter talked so highly about this museum,'" Collins shared in part. The experience embodied what Roots 101 is about: Creating better ancestors, which, in turn, creates a better world. Audiences of all backgrounds come through Roots 101’s doors regularly, and Collins believes education is key to breaking down barriers and fostering mutual understanding. That’s why in the heart of Louisville, where history echoes along the Ohio River, he has made it his mission to champion the overlooked narratives of Black excellence from the sciences to politics to the arts.

In 2023, Roots 101 African American Museum announced a pivotal addition to its collection: A tribute to the Grammy Award-winning Stephen Ellis Garrett Jr., better known as Static Major. "Early last year, I received artifacts from his family, and from there, it solidified into what it is today," reflected Collins. Roots 101 officially unveiled Static’s exhibit in May 2024 during the 150th Kentucky Derby, one of the biggest sporting events in the United States. The journey to honor Static Major, a pivotal figure in the music industry with ties to Louisville, wasn't without its challenges.

"Louisville has a program called Hometown Heroes, where there are banners showcasing prominent figures,” explained Collins. Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Grammy-nominated Hip Hop artist Jack Harlow have been honored with these banners. “There were very few Black banners, and Static Major's was long overdue," he continued. Given that Static collaborated with legendary artists like Ginuwine, Timbaland, Aaliyah, Lil Wayne, and was sampled by the likes of Drake and Knxwledge posthumously, it was clear that the late icon’s influence and legacy warranted recognition. Securing his banner at Roots 101 was a victory for representation, redefining public commemoration. "It had to be at a Black museum, not a restaurant or nightclub. We must tell our story, or it will be told in a way that doesn't honor our truth," Collins emphasized, highlighting the museum's broader mission.

Static Major’s dedication was a poignant moment. Over 150 people, mostly Louisvillians, attended, including his widow, Avonti Garrett; his mother, Edith Garrett Raymond; close family; longtime friends and B. Still of Nappy Roots, who he discovered. Mayor Craig Greenberg and Harlow were also present and paid their respects.

A portion of Roots 101 honors Louisville native and worldwide phenom Muhammad Ali. Down the street from Roots 101 in downtown Louisville is the Muhammad Ali Center. Naturally, Ali’s Hometown Heroes banner is on the exterior of the building. Collins reflects on Ali's journey from a celebrated athlete to a marginalized icon as he vocally embraced racial and social justice issues. "In my youth, Muhammad Ali was initially celebrated as Cassius Clay, the charismatic boxer," Collins recalled. "But as he embraced his identity, spoke out against injustice, and asserted his Blackness proudly, mainstream America [tried to subdue] him." Collins stated that it’s imperative to support institutions like the Ali Center in preserving the legacies of Black excellence and activism.

Collins emphasizes the importance of buying commercial properties to immortalize stories and tell Black history through an unfiltered lens. "It's about more than a banner; it's about Black wealth, Black assets," he asserted. "We're more than a museum; we're an educational journey, challenging perceptions and inspiring action." He plans to expand Roots 101 with themed rooms, like a Barack Obama Suite or a Jackie Robinson Room, to immerse visitors in Black history while supporting local Black-owned businesses. His Buy the Block initiative aims to establish Black-owned commercial spaces in downtown Louisville and nationwide, challenging historical barriers to Black economic prosperity. "We want Black-owned and Black-serving businesses to have a more prominent presence, setting a new precedent for economic inclusion. True liberation and reparations start with owning assets, from businesses to cultural institutions," he insisted.

By founding Roots 101 and owning the building, Collins is leading by example. He stressed both financial contributions and community involvement as vital, noting, "Supporting means preserving our legacy in any way possible. We need diverse minds to craft compelling narratives that resonate widely." Looking forward, Collins has ambitious plans, including a gala to spotlight Black excellence in music and culture, uniting national acts and community backers for the cause. Nonetheless, he’s grateful for how far Roots 101 has come because of gracious supporters. "It's through these connections and collaborations that we can expand Roots 101's influence beyond Louisville," he acknowledged. This museum, these artifacts, these stories aren’t just about remembering history; they’re about actively forging a path toward a future where every voice is heard, every story is honored, and every legacy is preserved.